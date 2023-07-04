Parents seeking maintenance have to declare if they abused child in the past

Singapore - Elderly parents who are seeking monetary support from their children will have to declare if they have had any record of abusing, abandoning or neglecting their children in the past.

And if they have such a record, the Tribunal for the Maintenance of Parents may not allow them to apply for maintenance from their children, after amendments to the Maintenance of Parents Act (MPA) was passed in Parliament on Tuesday (July 4).

Soon, the Commissioner for the Maintenance of Parents can also order mandatory conciliation in cases involving children of destitute parents under the State’s care, to remind them of their obligation to support their parents.

Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC) said the amendments seek to strike the right balance, by strengthening provisions for parents while introducing measures to prevent the law’s misuse.

They also underscore the principles of the MPA such as reciprocity, which is that the obligation for children to maintain their parents is not absolute. If the parent had previously abused their children, for example, it may not be just or equitable to order the child to support the parent, he added.

“The MPA is not intended to legislate or enforce filial piety, but to ensure that children provide for their needy elderly parents at a basic minimum level,” said Mr Seah, who is also the chairman of the workgroup of nine Members of Parliament which reviewed the Act.

The Act, passed in 1995 and last amended in 2010, allows seniors who are unable to provide for themselves to claim maintenance from their children who are capable of supporting them, but are not doing so.

Some 2,500 cases have been handled under the MPA since 1996, said Mr Seah. Currently, about one in three cases seen by the tribunal involved children who said their parents had abused, abandoned or neglected them when they were young.

The tribunal - which acts like a court - dismissed most of these cases as it was unjust to order the child to support the parent. But this required the child to go through proceedings that may have already caused significant distress, he said.

Hence, a key change is to require parents to declare any records of abuse, abandonment or neglect against the child they are asking for money from.

The commissioner will screen official databases for such records, and this include personal protection orders, criminal convictions where the offence was committed against the child and investigation records from the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF)’s Protective Services.

If such records are found, the commissioner will refuse or terminate conciliation. The general approach will be to not notify or involve the child at this stage.

At this point the parent can go to the tribunal to ask for permission to proceed with the claim, by showing good reason why he is still deserving of maintenance, Mr Seah said.

Even if permission to apply for maintenance is granted in such cases, the tribunal can still make a finding that the parent had abused the child - for example, based on the evidence provided by the child - and dismiss the case, said Mr Seah.