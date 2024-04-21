Parents seek refunds from international school over delay in new campus construction

SINGAPORE - Some parents of students of an international school are demanding refunds for a $6,000 building fee, as the school’s Punggol campus was not ready as expected.

The One World International School’s (OWIS) Punggol campus was slated to be operational by August 2023, the start of the school’s academic year, parents said. But their children had to share a campus with a school next door for seven months until March 2024.

OWIS Punggol, which has around 300 students across pre-school, primary school and secondary school levels, is located at 27 Punggol Field Walk. Its neighbouring school is Global International Indian School (GIIS).

Mr Siddharth Bolurker, 42, told The Straits Times that he transferred his 12-year-old daughter from the OWIS campus in Nanyang to the one in Punggol as it is nearer his house.

He paid nearly $25,000 for a year’s worth of school fees, including the building fee.

However, from August 2023 to March 2024, his daughter and other students were housed at GIIS. They shared the campus – including classrooms, canteen and play spaces – with GIIS students.

Mr Bolurker, a solutions engineer, said: “One of the main concerns while enrolling in the Punggol campus was whether it would be ready in time, because we saw that work was still ongoing.

“But when we asked the staff at the open house, they explicitly said not to worry and the new campus would be operational when school starts.”

OWIS has two other campuses – Nanyang, which is in Jurong West, and Suntec, which will be closing in June 2024.

OWIS was acquired by Global Schools Foundation, a non-profit organisation, in 2015.

The Nanyang campus opened in 2018, followed by the Suntec campus in 2021, and the Punggol Digital campus in 2023.

OWIS Punggol is able to hold up to 1,500 students, according to its website.

In response to queries from ST, a spokesman for OWIS said its Punggol Digital Campus has been “operational since August 2023 in the shared premises as per approval received from all regulatory authorities”. The school did not specify what these shared premises were.

He added that parents were given a campus tour of the shared premises and “briefed well in advance” before admissions.

“The same information was communicated during open houses, counselling sessions and one-on-one interactions with the OWIS staff,” he said.

The campus was granted its temporary occupation permit (TOP) only in February, said the spokesman, adding that this was shared with the parents.