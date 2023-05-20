Parents raise concerns on difficulty of PSLE maths at ST’s smart parenting forum

SINGAPORE - Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) mathematics exams have been a source of angst over the years, with parents complaining about their difficulty. On Saturday, this issue was again brought up by parents at a forum organised by The Straits Times.

One parent felt that questions that were once set for Primary 5 exams are now being asked at a lower level.

Another audience member said that children may also not have the maturity to understand some real-life topics that are used in maths problems, like interest rates.

“We went through a simpler system - does that mean we are any worse than this generation? We are teaching kids too much, too fast”, the audience member added.

Responding to these comments, the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) deputy director-general of education (curriculum) Sng Chern Wei said the curriculum is reviewed regularly and assessed to ensure it is age-appropriate.

He added that schools are mindful to not teach concepts beyond what each age group can handle.

Said Mr Sng: “If we teach them today like how we were taught 20 years ago, we can’t say we are preparing them fairly for the future.”

He was speaking at The Straits Times Smart Parenting Forum on PSLE preparation, which was held at Ngee Ann Polytechnic and attended by more than 230 people.

Mathematics was a hot topic at Saturday’s event, with several audience members asking why maths exam questions seemed so hard.

Mr Sng said that the exam paper has to be designed with a range of difficulty levels, in order to gauge each pupil’s level of mastery.

“There are difficult questions that are meant to not be solved by everyone. You may see two or three items like that in a year.”

He pointed out that while an easy paper will give a child the impression that they have done well, it may not be helpful when it comes to making a recommendation as to which level of math in secondary school the child should take.

The new scoring system for PSLE was another topic discussed during the forum.

The 2022 batch of Primary 6 pupils was the second batch to sit the PSLE under the new system, where pupils are given an achievement level (AL) ranging from one to eight for each subject, instead of grades such as A* to E.

A PSLE score is now the sum of a pupil’s ALs, with the best possible total score being four, and 32 the worst.