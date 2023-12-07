Parents pressing pre-school to explain delay in reporting alleged molestation of toddler under its care

SINGAPORE - Parents at a pre-school, where a two-year-girl under its care was allegedly molested, are pressing the principal and management to explain delays in reporting the incident.

They said they have also not been given an explanation of how the accused, a non-teaching staff member, was purportedly allowed access to children.

On Dec 6, a Malaysian was charged in court with one count of using criminal force on a person below 14 years old with intent to outrage modesty.

The 59-year-old man, who is a Singapore permanent resident, cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity. The location of the pre-school was also redacted from court documents.

The prosecution said the man is believed to be involved in other similar cases.

The incident is said to have taken place on Nov 9. The school lodged a police report on Dec 2.

Police told The Straits Times that a suspect was arrested on Dec 4.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), which regulates and develops the early childhood sector, said it was made aware of the case the next day.

In a statement to ST, ECDA said it “expects all pre-schools to report all serious incidents that affect the safety of children within 24 hours”.

“If it is proven there is unreasonable delay in the reporting, we will take the pre-school to task,” it said.

The pre-school offers classes from pre-nursery up to K2. A parent told ST that as young children were involved, the school has to be transparent and reassure parents that there were no safety lapses.

“They are just young children; toddlers are not able to understand what abuse is and cannot explain or tell us when something bad like that happens,” he added.