Parents of S’porean who died after Mt Kilimanjaro climb mourn loss of ‘independent, soft-spoken’ son

SINGAPORE - Speaking out for the first time since their son died after collapsing on Mount Kilimanjaro, the parents of Mr Darrel Phee are still coming to terms with his death.

Mr Phee, 28, was an independent and soft-spoken man with many interests from boating to cocktail mixing, said his mother Madeline Phui at his wake at the Singapore Casket on Thursday.

The UBS bank executive died on Aug 9 from acute altitude sickness, which set in before the expedition group he was with attempted to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest mountain.

Madam Phui, 56, said Mr Phee last contacted her on Aug 4 to tell her he was about to scale the mountain in Tanzania and would not have mobile reception.

“Be careful,” she replied.

Paying tribute to her son, the housewife said Mr Phee always looked forward to different things. A climbing trip to Switzerland in December was the next item on his bucket list.

He was the oldest of three children. His sister Valerie Phee, a 26-year-old human-resources executive, said he “lived life to the fullest”, and enjoyed seeking new adventures and had been looking forward to seeing safari animals on Mount Kilimanjaro.

Madam Phui and her husband Jason Phee, 57, received news of their son’s death only on Aug 10, moments before they boarded a flight to Qatar, from where they would fly to Tanzania.

The older Mr Phee, an aerospace engineer, said: “Can you imagine what kind of impact it (had on me)? I was hoping he was still alive.”

When the couple touched down in Tanzania, they said they could not get the full details about what caused their son’s death.

Upon reaching the mortuary, Mr Jason Phee said he “couldn’t take it” and wanted to bring his son back as soon as possible because he “did not want him to stay there alone in a foreign land”.

But the family had to wait for documents to be processed before Mr Phee’s body could be flown home.