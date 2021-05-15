Parents no longer allowed to enter pre-school premises, field trips suspended under new Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - External visitors, including parents of newly enrolled children, will not be allowed to enter pre-school premises and early intervention centres from Sunday (May 16).

Only those who are needed to support the centre operations, such as for urgent repairs, or perform necessary functions, such as for licensing and auditing, will be allowed in.

Announcing tightened safe management measures (SMMs) on Saturday (May 15), the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) advised pre-schools and early intervention centres to conduct engagements with parents online.

Health and temperature checks for all staff and children will be stepped up, to up to three times a day.

The use of face shields without masks will no longer be allowed, and staff are required to wear masks at all times.

Large group activities in pre-schools and activities at external venues are to be suspended, and the group size for outdoor activities will be reduced from five to two children from the same class.

Pre-schools and early intervention centres will also be required to continue to conduct all staff meetings and training online.

All external training, including child first-aid training, will be conducted virtually as well.

People conducting supplementary programmes will be allowed to physically serve only one school, to reduce the risk of transmission across pre-schools.

However, providers of the Development Support Plus programme, which serves children with higher developmental needs, may serve up to four places of practice at a time.

ECDA said these measures will be in place until June 13.

It will work closely with pre-schools and early intervention centres to ensure the implementation of SMMs for the continued safety and well-being of children and staff, the agency said in its advisory.

"This will require the collective support of all providers, pre-school and early intervention staff, parents and children," it said.

"By working together and staying united, we can continue to safeguard the health and well-being of our pre-school and early intervention community."