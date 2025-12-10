Parents, chat with our education correspondents at Conversations with ST on Dec 12

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Aimed at parents with children aged seven to 12, the session will offer guidance and insights for navigating the primary school years.

SINGAPORE – Exams. CCAs. Friendships. Screen time. Parents have constant worries on their mind, and The Straits Times wants to hear more.

The Parents edition of Conversations with The Straits Times, the final instalment in a year-long series of events to mark ST’s 180th anniversary in 2025, will be held on Dec 12.

The Straits Times’ editor Jaime Ho, senior education correspondent Sandra Davie and senior correspondent Jane Ng will helm a panel discussion on top-of-mind issues for parents, including mental health and screen time.

Parents can also pose questions on how news is produced and suggest topics they would like ST to cover.

The event will take place at SPH News Centre at 1000 Toa Payoh North. Registration begins at 11.30am, with the event expected to run from noon to 1.45pm. Refreshments will be provided.