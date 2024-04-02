Parents caught off guard by international school’s closure of Suntec campus

SINGAPORE - Several parents of students at One World International School’s (OWIS) Suntec campus were “shocked and disappointed” by the news of its impending closure in June, just three years after it was set up.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for OWIS said on March 26 that it had to relocate its Suntec campus, which was granted permission by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to use the space only till June 2024. It was not given an extension.

OWIS currently has 170 pupils from the ages three to 11 at the Suntec campus. It has two other campuses – Punggol and Nanyang, which is in Jurong West.

The school offers the International Baccalaureate Primary Years and diploma programmes and the Cambridge IGCSE – the equivalent of the O levels.

The school was informed of the temporary arrangement at Suntec, said a URA spokeswoman in response to queries from ST. OWIS had signed a letter of acknowledgement that the use of the convention and exhibition facilities to house the Suntec campus would be from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2024, she said.

On Aug 29, 2023, OWIS had inquired about renewing the temporary permission, said the URA spokeswoman. However, URA informed OWIS on Oct 5 that the school would not be allowed to continue to use the space.

The spokeswoman said URA initially granted OWIS the three-year temporary permission to use the Suntec premises due to reduced demand for meeting spaces during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as delays in OWIS’ Punggol campus construction.

However, she added, upon reassessment, URA decided not to extend the permission beyond July 1, 2024, as the area is zoned for commercial activities, such as meetings and exhibitions, which needed to resume as planned.

While URA had informed OWIS about the temporary nature of the school space at Suntec, parents expressed surprise at the closure, saying that they were not aware of this arrangement.

A spokesman for the school, however, said on April 2 that the temporary nature of the Suntec campus was communicated to parents during open houses.

Mr Daud Cheema, 32, who currently has a five-year-old daughter enrolled at the campus, said that he was not aware of the temporary arrangement at the time of enrolment, and found out about it only through an e-mail from the school on Feb 9.

The e-mail, as seen by ST, said the school lease for its current space is ending, and OWIS is “exploring alternative locations in downtown Singapore and finalising processes of regulatory approvals from the respective authorities”.

Mr Cheema, a sales manager, said: “The admissions and management should have informed us earlier, it’s their responsibility to disclose such information at the time of admission, (so we can) avoid having to find another school after six months of enrolment at the current campus.”