Parents and children split on increase in home-based learning from 2021

SINGAPORE - For 13-year-old Teng Xin Rui, more days schooling from home will mean fewer early starts.

The Secondary 1 student at Bedok South Secondary School has to get up at 5.30am every morning to make it in time for school, a struggle similar to what many students here face on a daily basis.

"I think more days of home-based learning (HBL) are good because they will give me a break and more time to rest," she said.

Xin Rui was reacting to the new Ministry of Education (MOE) guidelines announced by Minister for Education Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Dec 29) that all secondary schools and junior colleges, including Millennia Institute, will start having one day of HBL every two weeks for some levels from Term 3 of next year.

This is in line with the ministry's aim to make blended learning a key feature of the schooling experience, to encourage students to be "self-directed, passionate and lifelong learners".

Previously, the regularity of HBL days differed across schools, with some having e-learning weeks, and others having them more occasionally.

All levels will implement blended learning by the end of Term 4 of 2022, and seeks to "provide students with more opportunities to learn at their own pace and to be empowered to take charge of their learning", according to an MOE press release on Tuesday.

MOE also added that schools will determine the subjects and topics to be delivered on HBL days, which will be less structured than a typical school day. The emphasis will be on student-initiated learning, where dedicated time and space will be provided to allow students to pursue their own interests and learn outside of the curriculum.

Students and parents that The Straits Times spoke to are undecided on the move.

Mrs Pauline Teng, Xin Rui's mother, said that while she is supportive of HBL, it may be difficult for other families and for younger children to adapt.

"For me, it's okay because we have helpers at home, and children who are already in secondary school are quite independent. The concern is for those who don't have a family member around," said the 48-year-old mother of three. Her other children are two boys, aged 11 and 16.

Her daughter Xin Rui said the comforts of home detracted from the effectiveness of HBL. "I find it less productive to be online," she said.

Others are happy with the increased amount of family time more HBL will mean.

Company director Michael Lim, 58, said that HBL during the circuit breaker period meant more time and meals with his son David, a 17-year-old junior college student at Nanyang Junior College.

"Especially for teenagers, HBL definitely needs to have more interaction," said Mr Lim.

David found some benefits to his studies as well.

"I enjoy learning at my own pace, and managing my own time. HBL can help you become more independent," said David, who will be taking his A levels next year.

Preferences notwithstanding, more online learning may be an eventuality rather than an option.

"Eventually, this may be the way forward anyway," said Mrs Teng, who works in marketing. "I'm agreeable as long as the kids are engaged in lessons and not just doing assignments at home," she added.