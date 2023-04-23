Your child refuses to do revision? Here’s how to nurture self-motivation in him or her

SINGAPORE – While some parents may cut down on their children’s activities to help them better prepare for a national examination, others believe that continuing with a favourite activity could motivate them to work harder.

When Mrs Jessie Tan’s elder child, Sozo, was in Primary 6 in 2022, he continued to play table tennis every Saturday at a community centre, even as the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) approached.

Mrs Tan, 40, a pre-school principal, says giving him time to do what he enjoys had spurred him to do his best.

“Playing table tennis gives him the motivation to be consistent in studying, as he will finish homework before playtime,” says Mrs Tan, who is married to Mr Malcolm Tan, 51, a luthier.

They also have an 11-year-old daughter, Hannah, and a family activity they do together regularly is playing board games.

Mrs Tan also believes in letting Sozo plan his own revision schedule, but she helped him to shortlist secondary schools offering table tennis and guided him on their cut-off scores.

The 13-year-old is now thriving at Anglican High School, where he is in the school’s table tennis team.

Mr Elvin Foong, whose son Nathan is sitting the PSLE this year, also does not plan his children’s revisions.

While Mr Foong, 41, who is self-employed, takes the 12-year-old to check out secondary school open houses, he leaves Nathan’s studies mostly to his teachers.