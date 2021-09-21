Yale-NUS students get $70,000 subsidy a year, 3 times that given to those taking arts or science degree

The costs of educating students at Singapore's first liberal arts college has come under scrutiny.
Senior Education Correspondent
  • Published
    42 min ago
SINGAPORE - The Yale-NUS College may have provided a first-rate liberal arts education, but tuition alone came at a high cost of $90,800 per year for each student. Singaporean students paid $20,500 a year for tuition on their own, while the government subsidised the remaining $70,300 a year.

In comparison, a Singaporean student enrolled this year in the newly set up College of Humanities and Sciences (CHS) at the National University of Singapore will pay $8,200 in tuition fees yearly and receive a tuition grant of $22,300 from the government. The total cost amounts to $30,500.

