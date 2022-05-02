Women's development in Singapore: An explainer

IS THERE NO GENDER EQUALITY CURRENTLY?

There is a global gender gap, which is the difference between men and women in various aspects of society, such as the level of education attained, amount of money earned and representation in business or politics, to name a few examples.

This gap, in which women lag behind men, persists, based on findings by international organisations such as the United Nations and the World Economic Forum.

Last year's Global Gender Gap Report found that it would take 135.6 years for the gap to close.

WHAT IS HOLDING WOMEN BACK?

Worldwide, women have less access to education and health resources.

In less developed countries, young people in rural areas are less likely to attend school than those in urban areas because schools are farther away and they are needed to help with farm work or chores. Girls living in rural areas are even less likely than boys to attend school because some families favour males.

Women are also less represented in the workforce and politics globally. This means that women generally make less money than men and are less involved in decision-making on policies that affect their lives.

WHAT BARRIERS ARE THERE TO GENDER EQUALITY IN SINGAPORE?

Some people here still hold gender stereotypes, which are ideas of what men and women ought to do.

An example is the thinking that certain jobs should be done by women and some jobs by men. Some people believe that men should do jobs in science and engineering, while women should do jobs that are seen to be more caring, such as nurses.

Some people may also have the mindset that men support the family through work and women through caring for children and doing the chores.

This may result in people treating men and women differently.

A study by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry found that in the workplace, four in 10 women reported encountering gender discrimination, while only one in 10 men reported experiencing the same.

WHAT IS COVERED UNDER THE WHITE PAPER ON SINGAPORE WOMEN'S DEVELOPMENT?

There are 25 action plans, which are specific measures, in these five main areas:

• Equal opportunities in the workplace;

• Recognition and support for caregivers (people who care for others, such as taking care of elderly parents and young children, and women are far more likely to be the caregivers in families);

• Protection against violence and harm;

• Other support measures that address more specific situations such as single parents, divorced or divorcing women, among others;

• Mindset shifts, which would address issues such as gender stereotyping.

HOW DOES THIS PAPER AFFECT YOUNG PEOPLE NOW?

Gender stereotyping, such as ideas of suitable courses or careers for men and women, may affect one's choice of study or future work.

For example, the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem), which offer high-paying jobs, have a lower female representation.

Although the percentage of women studying in Stem courses has increased from 38 per cent in 2017 to 41 per cent in 2019, only 55 per cent of women graduating with such degrees or diplomas entered related careers.

This is in contrast to 70 per cent of men doing so.

When society overcomes gender stereotypes, it can open up possibilities for both boys and girls.

Gender stereotyping could mean that a person feels influenced or pressured to pursue a career or lifestyle that fits gender norms, instead of what he or she really wants.

This could mean that he or she may end up not pursuing what is meaningful to him or her, or end up not reaching his or her potential.

WHAT IS BEING DONE IN SCHOOLS?

Gender stereotyping is being addressed in schools. The Character and Citizenship Education curriculum now includes discussions on gender stereotypes and the equity of familial roles.

Institutes of higher learning also continue to encourage women to enter Stem fields.