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SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Tea With A Little Hunny

If you and your children are fans of Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore and Piglet, SKAI is offering a themed high tea until Aug 31.

Located on the 70th floor of Swissotel The Stamford, the venue pairs a multi-tiered spread of treats with a panoramic bird’s-eye view of the Singapore skyline.

It makes for a memorable destination to celebrate a special occasion, though you will certainly need a sweet tooth. The menu balances both savoury and sweet items, but honey features heavily throughout as a playful tribute to Pooh’s legendary appetite for “hunny”.

The Nectar Garden dessert, for instance, pairs Manuka honey-poached white peach with house-made granola and yogurt gelato.

To complement the dish, staff will also serve a trio of single-origin Indonesian honey tableside: cotton blossom honey from Central Java, dark acacia honey from Java and black forest honey from Flores.

The theme continues with the Hunny Butter Picnic Bun, which features a honey-infused corn bun filled with fig jam and mascarpone, topped with honey jelly and honeycomb.

Other characters inspire the rest of the selection, including Eeyore, who is represented by A Little Blue Puff – a vibrant blue bun filled with char siu shrimp, ponzu mayonnaise and Oscietra caviar.

Served daily from 12.15pm to 5.30pm, the high tea also marks the 100th publishing anniversary of the classic children’s book series.

The experience is priced at $78 per adult and $39 per child aged six to 12 on weekdays, and $88 per adult and $44 per child on weekends. Reservations can be made at str.sg/Ciuh

Sang Kancil And The Enchanted Forest

Sang Kancil And The Enchanted Forest is a collaboration between immersive studio Avventura and Maya Dance Theatre. PHOTO: AVVENTURA

Visit public libraries over the next two weekends for a free virtual reality (VR) experience titled Sang Kancil And The Enchanted Forest. Based on the South-east Asian folktale of mousedeer Sang Kancil, this multi-player adventure allows your family to work together, help ing a lost kancil navigate challenges and find her way home.

To begin this journey, you and your child will be equipped with wireless VR headsets to move freely within a safe, semi-guided digital environment. Across eight scenes, you will encounter and interact with animated characters. Beyond the entertainment, the story also serves as a reminder of the importance of remaining resilient and caring for others.

This production is a collaboration between local immersive studio Avventura and Maya Dance Theatre. Through motion-capture technology, the contemporary dancers’ live movements were turned into digital characters, preserving the nuances of the choreography.

The imaginative experience has been touring public libraries since June and these are the final two weekends to catch it. Go to Jurong Regional Library on July 25 and 26, or Toa Payoh Public Library on Aug 1 and 2.

The 30-minute dance-storytelling adventure is suitable for adults and children aged eight and above. Check for an available time slot and register at str.sg/zcMB