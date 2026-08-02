Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Q: My father has offered $10,000 to my Primary 6 son if he scores well enough to make it to the Integrated Programme in his alma mater. I am dead set against this, but my husband thinks it might work to get my son to work harder for the PSLE.

A: Should I offer a reward to my child in return for top grades? This question always comes up just before the PSLE, when parents get frustrated with their children not working hard enough for the exams.