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Is it good to offer a reward in exchange for grades?

Is it good to offer a reward in exchange for good grades?

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Sandra Davie

  • Offering large rewards for top exam grades can motivate children, but may cause them to value only the reward, not learning itself.
  • Experts advise rewarding a child's effort and hard work instead of just outcomes.
  • Parental love and support, regardless of exam results, build a child's confidence and long-term success better than conditional rewards.

AI generated

Q: My father has offered $10,000 to my Primary 6 son if he scores well enough to make it to the Integrated Programme in his alma mater. I am dead set against this, but my husband thinks it might work to get my son to work harder for the PSLE.

A: Should I offer a reward to my child in return for top grades? This question always comes up just before the PSLE, when parents get frustrated with their children not working hard enough for the exams.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.