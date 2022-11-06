Why is Singapore’s west side wetter? Find out in teacher-turned-YouTuber Biogirl MJ’s quirky science videos

SINGAPORE – If your kids comment that science and nature videos are boring, they probably have not watched those helmed by Biogirl MJ.

Known for her quirky and candid presentation style, the 28-year-old YouTuber hams it up for the camera as she covers subjects such as the climate and wildlife from a Singaporean perspective.

Think topics like why the west side of Singapore is wetter and the animals you can find at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

These one- to 10-minute videos can be found on Just Keep Thinking, a channel that enjoys strong presence across multiple social media platforms.

Biogirl MJ, whose real name is Kong Man Jing, co-founded it with her fiance Raye Ng, 33, in late 2019.

One video in which she investigates if there are too many otters in Singapore has garnered 55,000 views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, the best performing video, which has close to two million views on Facebook, explains food science using the famous dalgona candy game from Netflix drama Squid Game (2021).

Both videos were uploaded in 2021. “They went viral because they are topics that people care about, but we covered them in a different way,” says Mr Ng, who shoots, edits and produces the videos.

A former content strategist on humour site SGAG, Mr Ng recalls going on a snorkelling trip with Ms Kong, who used to be a teaching and curriculum specialist at The Learning Lab tuition and enrichment centre, in early 2019.

“While filming MJ with a GoPro (camera), she started babbling about a washed-up coral skeleton. It was a eureka moment for us and it sparked a cascade of ideas.”

Ms Kong, a life sciences graduate from the National University of Singapore, has always been interested in nature and wildlife. After six months of planning, the couple started the channel as a Facebook page and the rest is history.