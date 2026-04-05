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In this edited Straits Times article published on May 12, 2024, five students recount how their hobbies paid off big-time by giving them a chance to be admitted into a secondary school that would support their passion. They also share tips on acing the DSA selection process - which may entail playing a game of Scrabble - and also preparing for the PSLE.

Parents should let their kids have ownership of the decision and support them by exploring wide-ranging DSA categories together.

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

Rockwall climbing, Scrabble and calligraphy – these are just some of the talents Primary 6 pupils can showcase to snag a spot in a secondary school before they sit the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) at the end of the year.

Since its inception in 2004, some 54,000 students have gained early admission into the secondary school of their choice through the Direct School Admission (DSA) talent categories, which have expanded over the years.

Every Primary 6 pupil can select up to three choices under the scheme.

In a parliamentary reply in February, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said there were a record 38,000 DSA applications from 14,500 students in 2023, with 4,400 eventually receiving offers.

He also gave a breakdown of these applications by talent categories: about one-third was for sports and games, and a quarter for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The remaining were across areas such as leadership and uniformed groups, performing arts, entrepreneurship and innovation, languages and humanities, and visual arts, design and media.

Schools offering the Integrated Programme (IP) take in about 30 to 35 per cent of Secondary 1 enrolment through DSA, while non-IP schools can admit up to 20 per cent.

Specialised independent schools such as NUS High School of Math & Science, School of the Arts Singapore as well as School of Science and Technology can admit 100 per cent.

When assessing students under the DSA scheme, schools look beyond their awards and achievements in competitions, says a Ministry of Education spokesperson.

Instead, they take a holistic approach which considers the students’ passion, potential and personal attributes.

But DSA is not a pathway that suits every child. Those who accept an admission offer have to commit to study in the school and to develop their talent in the chosen area for the next four years.

Parents should let their kids have ownership of the decision and support them by exploring wide-ranging DSA categories together.

Here, five DSA students share tips on their preparations for the interview and PSLE.

Kingsley Sor, 14, Maris Stella High School

DSA talent area: Scrabble

See Wei Boon (left) joined Maris Stella High School through the DSA talent area of debate and Kingsley Sor, through Scrabble. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

When Kingsley Sor was introduced to Scrabble in Primary 2 in 2018, little did he expect that the classic word game would help him gain direct admission to Maris Stella High School before he sat the PSLE.

He had “randomly picked it” as a co-curricular activity (CCA) at St Hilda’s Primary School, but soon developed a passion for the game, thanks to a teacher.

While many people think Scrabble helps sharpen one’s vocabulary, Kingsley, now in Secondary 2, finds that it boosts his ability to do mental sums.

“Scrabble requires players to calculate points fast,” says Kingsley, who came in tops in the National Schools Scrabble Game E-series tournament’s individual event when he was in Primary 6.

He wanted to hone his skills further and jumped at the chance to apply to Maris Stella High through DSA. It is the only secondary school in Singapore offering Scrabble as a DSA talent area.

Successful applicants join its English Literary Society CCA, which also welcomes DSA students with a flair for debating.

As part of the DSA selection process, Kingsley played a game of Scrabble against a Maris Stella High student. “I lost by a large margin and I thought it was a disadvantage to me,” he says. “Surprisingly, my opponent commended my tactics and said I was pretty good for a Primary 6 pupil.”

To those who are interested in enrolling through the DSA category of Scrabble, Kingsley recommends that they learn two-letter words, which will be vital for the game trial. Among the benefits of using them is they can help the player to gain more points with fewer tiles and increase the chances of winning.

He also advises applicants not to get too hung up over whether they will get an offer from the schools they applied to.

“Focus on revising for PSLE,” he says. “And don’t be afraid to ask your teachers for help – ‘Why is my answer wrong? What can I do to improve my grades?’”

See Wei Boon, 14, Maris Stella High School

DSA talent area: Debate

Both Secondary 2 students, See Wei Boon (left) and Kingsley Sor have represented the school in competitions. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

It was no surprise to See Wei Boon’s family that he wanted to apply for Maris Stella High School’s DSA category of debate, which is part of the English Literary Society CCA.

“My mum always says I’m very talkative. I like to share my views on everything around me,” says the Secondary 2 student, who visited the school twice before enrolling.

“I just wanted to be back again and again. I feel really comfortable here and know it has a strong debate team.”

When he was in primary school at Maha Bodhi School, he was a member of the Chinese chess club.

But when he picked the English speech and drama club for a second CCA, his parents said: “That’s more like you.”

He picked up debating techniques, such as how to discuss and defend various viewpoints, which came in handy for his DSA interview in 2022.

While he cannot recall what he said to wow the interviewers, he remembers he was asked to share his opinion on the topic: Students seemed to be better behaved when corporal punishment was more widely used. Do you think it should be revived?

To Primary 6 pupils who plan to join the DSA exercise, Wei Boon says: “Don’t be stressed or scared. The interviewers are very kind and they just want to get to know you.”

As for PSLE preparation, he says: “Study hard, but it’s also important to take care of your health. Talk to someone when you feel stressed.

“I often share my feelings with my mum. After a while, I’d think, ‘Maybe it’s not that bad after all.’”

Goh Qian Hui, 13, Springfield Secondary School

DSA talent area: Rockwall climbing

Secondary 1 student Goh Qian Hui enrolled at Springfield Secondary School through the DSA talent area of rockwall climbing. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Climbing enthusiast Goh Qian Hui set her eyes on schools which offer rockwall climbing as a CCA when she was in Primary 6 in 2023.

Springfield is one of the first secondary schools with outdoor rockwalls. Its Secondary 1 cohort learn the basics of sport climbing, while those in Secondary 2 can progress to getting a Singapore National Climbing Standards Sport Climbing Certification Level 1.

Qian Hui “loved the vibe here” during its open house and applied to its DSA scheme in rockwall climbing. She is now a member of its Outdoor Pursuits Climb club.

The former North Vista Primary School pupil experienced the sport at a climbing gym when she was about eight years old and has not looked back since.

“I like climbing because it feels awesome when I finish a route,” says the Secondary 1 student. “Once I got better at it, I started setting goals for myself, like trying to do harder routes or doing a certain number of climbs each time I go.”

She also noticed that the sport helps improve her scoliosis, or curvature of the spine. “That’s why I’m motivated to keep going at it,” she says.

During the DSA selection exercise, she recalled giving her best shot at the school’s indoor bouldering walls, even though she had no medals from prior competitions.

She suggests that Primary 6 pupils prepare for the interview like they would for an oral examination. “Think about possible questions and practise your answers, even jotting them down to review during your journey to the school.”

She adds: “Present yourself authentically and confidently.”

It is also important to stick to good habits, such as studying for an hour or two daily and sleeping early.

Since the start of Primary 6, her parents told her to go to bed by 9.30pm, an hour earlier than she used to.

“It helped,” she says. “I felt more well-rested and my mind was clearer.”

Shukira Arisha Shukor, 16, Naval Base Secondary School

DSA talent area: Visual arts

Naval Base Secondary School DSA student Shukira Arisha Shukor, with her oil painting titled The Good Old Days, which depicts her mum’s childhood. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Former Peiying Primary School pupil Shukira Arisha Shukor used to always walk past its neighbouring Naval Base Secondary School.

She made it her goal to join Naval Base, which is known for its comprehensive art curriculum and has nurtured many budding artists.

“It also takes students for overseas art trips, which I was part of last year. We were in Bangkok for five days,” says the Secondary 4 student, who is with the school’s enhanced art programme and art talent development programme.

Shukira has enjoyed doodling since she was in pre-school. She recalls drawing TV cartoon characters and showing them to her mother, who was delighted.

“She told me, ‘Your grandfather used to be amazing in art.’”

While Shukira’s mother is not artistically inclined, her grandfather did teach his other daughter – Shukira’s aunt – batik-painting and his son to draw using pencil-shading technique.

He died before Shukira was born, but it makes her feel special that she has a passion for art as well.

Two of her artworks, including an oil painting of her mum’s childhood, will be on display at the school’s upcoming annual art exhibition.

Looking back, she is glad she joined the DSA exercise in 2020 through the talent area of visual arts.

For her DSA portfolio, she included creative pieces that showcased a range of mediums. Her works were mainly from Peiying Primary School’s art club.

“I was really nervous before the interview. But I need not have worried as the teachers were very friendly. They wanted to know more about me and my interest in art,” she says.

She has words of encouragement for Primary 6 pupils who will soon sit the PSLE: “Don’t be shy to ask your teachers when in doubt.

“And keep doing practice papers, even if you don’t like the subject.”

Ron Wang, 16, Nan Hua High School

DSA talent area: Chinese calligraphy

Nan Hua High School Secondary 4 student Ron Wang joined the school through the DSA talent area of Chinese calligraphy. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Ron Wang took up badminton as a CCA when he was in Jurong Primary School, but it was Chinese calligraphy that he was passionate about.

He learnt it from a private teacher from Primary 2 to 6 and knew he wanted to go to a secondary school which could support his keen interest.

He read on Nan Hua’s website that there are opportunities for students to join calligraphy competitions and have their works displayed at exhibitions.

“I immediately told my parents that I want that school,” he says with a laugh.

“Writing calligraphy is very calming and I always look forward to CCA days.”

He was thankful that Nan Hua extended him an interview opportunity when he applied for the DSA talent area of Chinese calligraphy in 2020.

Prior to the session that was conducted online due to Covid-19, he was informed that he would have to write the Chinese characters shu fa, which mean calligraphy, in 10 minutes in front of the interview panel. He took it seriously and practised for two hours daily for a month before the interview.

He also researched about the school, which helped him answer questions such as “Why do you want to join Nan Hua?”

The Secondary 4 student says: “Knowing that I was offered a place in the school really took the stress off PSLE. But I continued to study hard to prove that I could score well.”

His study tip to Primary 6 pupils is to read and watch the news regularly.

He says: “You can pick up general knowledge and current affairs, which help with oral exams.”

Plan a revision schedule, too, so there is a clear focus. “You wouldn’t want to cram everything till the last minute. Having a steady progress is key.”

To apply for DSA

Primary 6 pupils and their parents may submit DSA applications via moe.gov.sg/dsa-sec. Applicants need to fill in only one online form indicating up to three choices of school and talent area offered by the school. The application is free.