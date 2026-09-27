When AI goes wrong for kids

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A wider, societal discussion remains to be had about the use of AI chatbots for emotional and relational advice – and not only by children – according to AI researchers.

SINGAPORE – Primary-school pupil Katherine (not her real name) was doing her tuition homework online on her family’s iPad when an AI-powered chatbot popped up on-screen, offering its help.

She was wary. Her mother had cautioned her that while generative-AI assistants can produce ideas and images, she should not use artificial intelligence for her work.