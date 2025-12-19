What to do with your expiring SkillsFuture credits

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

The one-off $500 SkillsFuture Credit top-up issued to all Singaporeans aged 25 and above in 2020 will expire at the end of the year.

SINGAPORE - Those who have not used their SkillsFuture credits expiring at the end of the year can still sign up for some courses or buy one-year ReallyLesson-Coursera subscriptions until their credits expire on Dec 31.

The subscriptions can be used for future courses.

Online course provider Coursera said its enrolments from Singapore have increased 40 per cent since the online learning platform became eligible for SkillsFuture Credits in August 2024 .

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Coursera said that it saw enrolments more than double in November and December, compared to September and October, suggesting a strong year-end push by learners to maximise their expiring SkillsFuture credits.

SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) had said about seven in 10 people had not yet used the credit as at October.

The one-time credit was issued to all Singaporeans aged 25 and above in 2020 to support their training and development during the pandemic.

It is separate from the base $500 in SkillsFuture credits that Singaporeans receive when they turn 25. Another $500 credit was given to those aged 40 to 60 as at Dec 31, 2020, as part of mid-career support. Neither of these credits will expire.

Similarly, on May 1, 2024, Singaporeans aged 40 and above were given an additional $4,000 credit. This new credit can be combined with any remaining mid-career credit previously given.

One person who picked up a new skill using his SkillsFuture credits was Bob Lim, 38, who spent two weekends in November on a sports massage therapy course by EduFit Asia.

The public servant, who attended the course with his wife, wanted to give his wife and friends better massages.

The course cost $1,250, of which $1,000 was subsidised.

Mr Lim said while the course was daunting, with many therapists and physical trainers as fellow learners, the trainers tried to cater to the diverse group and offered mentoring after the course.

Madam Ng Hwee Cheng, 66, attended a Service Excellence Essentials class recommended by her friends, as she wanted to hone her makeup and personal grooming skills.

The retiree, who attended the course with her sister in September, enjoyed the colour analysis taught in the course.

Ms Cheryl Goeh spent a weekend in September at a WSET certification programme on wines by consultancy and training firm The Beverage Clique.

The 33-year-old, who works in sales and marketing, runs a small business with her partner selling oysters and sashimi-grade items, where they collaborate with wine and cheese brands.

“Whenever you hear sharing about how the wines were made, it was often a ‘nod and forget’ situation,” she said, adding that she decided to deepen her knowledge on wine to better understand the complementary products for her business.

Ms Goeh found motivation to complete the course with her friend, who shares an interest in wine. She paid only $50 out of pocket for the course and certification, having passed the exam.

How to sign up

Go to the MySkillsFuture Courses directory at https://courses.myskillsfuture.gov.sg/search Search for your area of interest and filter the courses by start date to Dec 31, duration, course fees, and other requirements. Sort by ratings of courses. Check on the “Register by” date and course start dates. Check with the training provider on availability of slots. Alternatively, sign up for Coursera through ReallyLesson, logging in with SingPass. Claim your SkillsFuture credits and submit.

8 courses you can still sign up for

Here are eight one- or two-day courses costing $500 and under, which have course runs which start by Dec 31.

1. Mobile Photography: Inspiring the Human Connection by Singapore Institute Of Retail Studies

Through practical exercises and guided instruction, attendees will learn how to balance technical features with creative techniques.

Course dates: Dec 29, Dec 30

2. Zi Char Favourites by Asian Culinary Institute of Singapore

Learners will be guided through the preparation and plating presentation of a variety of Singapore zi char (cook and fry) dishes.

Course date: Dec 27 - Dec 28

3. CERT First Aid (Basic First Aid with CPR+AED) by Singapore Emergency Responder Academy

This one-day course provides participants with skills to respond to common medical emergencies, to perform Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and use the Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

Course date: Dec 26

4. WSQ Care Assistance (Community Care Associate) by STC Institute of Learning

The course is designed to equip individuals to provide care in community settings, and is ideal for those who wish to start a career in community care or enhance their existing caregiving skills. No previous qualification is needed.

Course date: Dec 22

5. Financial Analysis for Residential Real Estate by Salt

The two-day course is designed for residential real estate salespersons and homeowners who seek to enhance their financial analysis knowledge, and to apply them when deciding the viability of a real estate purchase.

Course date: Dec 22 to Dec 23

6. WSQ Microsoft Excel – Basic Level by Inspizone

This Basic Excel course is ideal for those who need to understand the fundamental concepts of Excel, including data entry, formatting, basic formulas, and simple data analysis.

Course date: Dec 31

7. Enhancing Productivity with Copilot by James Cook Institute

This course will equip learners to use Microsoft Copilot, an AI assistant that streamlines the workflow in Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

Course dates: Dec 27, Dec 31

8. Infographics and Data Visualisation with PowerPoint by Tertiary Infotech

Learn the essentials of creating infographics using PowerPoint in this course.

Course dates: Dec 28, Dec 31