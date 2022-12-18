‘She cried for three months in Primary 1’: What to do when your kid has school refusal

SINGAPORE – Ms Eveline Gan’s daughter, JS, cried for three months in Primary 1 in 2020.
Every school day, she would start tearing up after dinner, fall asleep crying, and wake up sobbing because she did not want to go to class.
SINGAPORE – Ms Eveline Gan’s daughter, JS, cried for three months in Primary 1 in 2020.
Every school day, she would start tearing up after dinner, fall asleep crying, and wake up sobbing because she did not want to go to class.
Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.