What to do if Covid-19 positive? Free children's e-book to help families

SINGAPORE - With more kids under age 12 contracting Covid-19, there is a new free children's e-book to help them and their families make sense of the recovery process.

What Do I Do If I'm Covid Positive? is the second e-book written by Emily Lim-Leh and illustrated by Josef Lee about fighting the virus. The first, I Can Recover At Home!, was released in November 2021.

Since then, health protocols have changed and the Ministry of Health approached the team to produce this follow-up, which complements the first title.

"The Covid-19 situation has been so fluid, from Delta to Omicron," says Lim-Leh. "As such, we have continued with our e-book format. It's the quickest way to disseminate this book resource through our social media and WhatsApp network."

Writing and editing as well as illustrating and designing a book, whether it is for a print or digital format, require the same amount of work, she says.

There was also the challenge of getting it out speedily with the latest health protocols and information, adds Lim-Leh, 50, who has published over 40 children's books.

Lee, 42, is an experienced illustrator and a full-time creative director at a design and animation studio.

The Covid-19 books were volunteer projects for both of them.

This time around, their story looks at the recovery process of a nine-year-old boy who has to stay in a Covid-19 treatment facility with his mum.

It also follows an 11-year-old girl who is assessed by her family doctor to have mild symptoms and can recover at home. She wants to be independent and chooses to isolate in a bedroom by herself.

But her spirits fall when she is still tested positive after a few days. She then gladly accepts her mum's offer to move into her room with her till she recovers.

"Parents and kids will be able to identify with this scenario," says Dr Darryl Lim, a consultant paediatrician from Kinder Clinic at Mount Alvernia Medical Centre.

"Some of them may feel discouraged with a repeatedly positive ART (antigen rapid test) result every day - to them, it's like continually passing or failing a test. So, even though we want to keep Covid-19-negative family members safe, parents have had to step in to sayang the kids and bolster their mood."