What is the Naxos Music Library?

Music-lovers can enjoy and learn about their favourite classical and jazz tunes for free on the Naxos Music Library, the world’s largest online classical music database.

The Naxos Music Library and Naxos Music Library Jazz are part of the National Library Board’s (NLB) extensive collection of eResources. Here, library patrons can tune in to their extensive collection of musical content which aims to entertain and educate users. These are some of the key features:

Personalised Music Tracks

Choose from over two million tracks across a wide range of genres from classical music to pop and rock. You may also create playlists of your favourite tracks to enjoy a personalised musical experience anywhere, anytime.

To do this, simply select an album of your choice and click the button with a ‘+’ icon to add tracks to your desired playlist.

Educational Resources

Other resources include narrated classics like Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake as children stories, aural training exercises with varying difficulty levels, and even music exam pieces that cater to every musician regardless of skill level.

Musicology

Other reads like opinion pieces, essays breaking down complex topics, and biographies of composers and artists are also available for those who would like to take a deeper dive into the world of music.

How Do I Access the Platform?

The Naxos Music Library is accessible for all library users at home. Simply visit NLB’s main eResources page and log in with your myLibrary ID account to enter the site.