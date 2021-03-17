What is Scholastic GO?

The new non-fiction database Scholastic GO! is the perfect encyclopaedia for your child made accessible anywhere, anytime. With interactive maps, access to world news sites and educational videos, there is always something for young readers aged 8 and up.

GO Tube videos

The GO Tube video library gives curious minds access to discover the world and pivotal innovations that have changed it throughout history.

Children can choose from hundreds of videos covering a variety of exciting topics from key figures to animals, and even inventions like drones and the earliest aircrafts.

Interactive World Maps

Under the site's atlas section, additional resources are available as well for readers to expand their worldview, literally.

Upon viewing the world map, the site’s interactive features enable children to click-and-learn. The globe’s continents, countries and its cities are all free for them to explore.

All information is packaged with varying levels of difficulty - users may choose to refer to articles they can easily grasp or perhaps challenge themselves to up their reading game.

How do I access Scholastic GO?

Scholastic GO! is an eResource available on the NLB site for all library users. Members may log in from the NLB eResources page to start using its services.