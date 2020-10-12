What is NLB offering online post-circuit breaker?

With the resumption of normal operating hours across our libraries and archives, we continue to grow our digital offerings and eResources beyond the circuit breaker period.

Here are some digital initiatives the whole family can check out:

Digital programmes for adults and seniors

Events and guided tours in physical spaces remain suspended, but you can still explore and register for our online programmes on GoLibrary. From frequent book recommendations to talks by librarians, various programmes are being held on our online and social platforms. The popular askST@NLB talks series has also been launched recently in a new interactive video format, covering topics that are current and relevant to the pandemic.

Readers of local news can continue to enjoy free access to eight digital broadsheets and tabloids published by the Singapore Press Holdings. Simply sign in with your myLibrary ID to access these ePapers here.

Those who follow our popular video series on the National Library’s collection, ‘From the Stacks’, can look forward to a new set of learning activities and resources based on the videos, ‘Messrs Lee Kip Lee & Lee Kip Lin Family Archives’ and ‘The Syonan Shimbun’.

Activities for primary school children

Through a series of fun-filled quizzes and activities, our SUREvivors characters – Source-Finding Sarah, Understanding Upin, Researching Raju and Evaluating Emma – will help kids hone their ability to combat fake news.

Aspiring junior journalists can also put their information literacy skills to the test through a series of online activities as part of ‘The News Gallery’ permanent exhibition.

To keep fidgety kids busy, our MakeIT digital workshops offer hands-on fun for the whole family, from upcycling projects to 3D printing ideas.

Check out our website and Facebook page for other online offerings.