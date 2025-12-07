Minor Issues: What I wish I knew before my children entered primary school

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

To foster the love of learning, parents can follow a child’s interests, celebrate effort instead of perfection, and allow imaginative and outdoor play.

SINGAPORE – When my eldest child, now 19, was about to enter Primary 1, I enthusiastically bought him a Chinese assessment book after I heard how much his pre-school classmate had enjoyed working on it.

We barely made it through the first few pages before he questioned me repeatedly why he had to do it. I gave up on making him do the extra work when I realised what an uphill task it was.