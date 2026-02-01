For subscribers
We would rather our boys go to school with unfinished homework than forgo their sleep
Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed
Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.
Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.
While not exactly labelled the city that never sleeps, Singapore has been rated as the third most sleep-deprived city in Asia, behind Tokyo and Seoul, a 2023 report showed. And that is bad news if these sleep habits filter down to the young.