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Dr Yeap Ban Har shows how parents can help their kids solve complex maths problems in a two-part video series.

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – In a two-part ST PSLE Companion video series, mathematics expert Yeap Ban Har shows parents how they can guide their children through complex maths problems from past PSLE papers.

The first episode, featuring four questions, was released on April 8.

When faced with difficult maths problems, children should stay calm. These are typically structured and kids may be able to handle the first parts.

In the video series, Dr Yeap demonstrates how parents can guide their child to read the first sentence, perform a calculation or draw a relevant diagram. Then read the second sentence, think of a subsequent calculation or add to the existing diagram.

Read this interview with Dr Yeap for more parenting advice.

Meanwhile, here are the next four maths questions. Parents and their Primary 6 children are invited to attempt them, then watch Dr Yeap’s video solutions.

5. A rectangular piece of paper with length 50cm is folded along the dotted line AC where BC is ¼ of BD.

Diagram from past PSLE Maths paper. SOURCE: SINGAPORE EXAMINATIONS AND ASSESSMENT BOARD

The paper is then cut into X and Y as shown in Figure 3. The perimeter of Y is 60cm longer than the perimeter of X.

(a) Find the length of BD in Figure 1.

(b) Find the area of Y.

6. Three rectangular tanks, P, Q and R, are shown. The height of tank R is half the height of tank Q.

Diagram from past PSLE Maths paper. SOURCE: SINGAPORE EXAMINATIONS AND ASSESSMENT BOARD

At first, tank P was filled with some water and tanks Q and R were empty. Yong poured some water from tank P to fill tank Q completely.

The remaining water in tank P could only fill ⅗ of tank R. Find the height of tank R.

7. ABCD is a trapezium and ABGE is a rhombus. AFE, BFD and BEC are straight lines.

Diagram from past PSLE Maths paper. SOURCE: SINGAPORE EXAMINATIONS AND ASSESSMENT BOARD

(a) Find angle BGE.

(b) Find angle DAF.

(c) Find angle DBC.

8. Meiyi had some books. She put ⁷⁄₉ of the books in 8 large boxes and ¹⁄₁₂ of the books in 3 small boxes. She donated the rest of the books.

(a) What fraction of the books were donated?

(b) Each large box contained the same number of books. What fraction of Meiyi’s books were put in each large box?

(c) There were 15 more books in each large box than in each small box. How many books did Meiyi have at first?