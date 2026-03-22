Vocabulary and writing tips for your child to excel in PSLE English

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One expert notes that children expand their vocabulary most effectively when they read for pleasure.

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SINGAPORE – Many children in Singapore are more comfortable communicating in English than in their mother tongue language. It is easy to assume that English exams, such as the PSLE, should be a breeze for them. Yet, why do some still struggle to get good grades?

The PSLE English assesses a pupil’s command of spoken and written English across various components, including oral, writing and comprehension.

A strong vocabulary is key to developing skills such as listening, reading, speaking and writing.

Children with a limited vocabulary are more likely to misunderstand unfamiliar words, which affects overall learning, says Dr Geraldine Kwek, a lecturer at the English Language and Literature Academic Department at the National Institute of Education.

But vocabulary is not just about complex terms and idioms. It encompasses the words a person knows, understands and uses effectively , including common words like “heavy” and “strong” .

“Vocabulary is the foundation of language. Without enough words, children struggle to understand the world and express themselves clearly in speech and writing. It also supports their ability to think in the language,” says the former primary school teacher.

She adds that there is no fixed number of words children must learn, but it is recommended that they are familiar with high-frequency words, such as those in the Dolch sight words list. This list comprises more than 220 of the most common words, including “again”, “kind” and “laugh”.

The late American educator Edward William Dolch created the list in the 1930s and 1940s after analysing words that appeared most often in children’s books of that time. Knowing these words and how they are used in context help children to read and write fluently.

Pupils perform well when they demonstrate clarity, relevance and effective expression in their language use, says Dr Geraldine Kwek. PHOTO: COURTESY OF GERALDINE KWEK

Dr Kwek says vocabulary also involves the correct use of common word combinations, known as collocations.

Incorrect: We had strong rain last night.

Correct: We had heavy rain last night.

Incorrect: She had high knowledge.

Correct: She had deep/wide/extensive knowledge.

Another common error arises from the influence of the mother tongue’s structure.

Incorrect: “I need to cut my hair.”

Correct: “I need a haircut” or “I need my hair cut.”

There is the misconception, she adds, that using “advanced” vocabulary is guaranteed to help children score better. What matters more is using words accurately and appropriately to convey meaning and nuance.

Pupils should grasp the subtle differences between words. For instance, words used to describe “anger” – such as agitated, exasperated, offended, furious and livid – carry distinct intensities and meanings.

“Some children may overuse words like ‘ecstatic’ or ‘devastated’, or phrases such as ‘at the end of the day’, even when they do not fit the context. For instance, describing a minor setback as leaving one ‘devastated’ can sound exaggerated,” she says.

Using “I was upset when I lost my wallet” is clearer and more appropriate than “I was utterly devastated beyond belief”.

Tips for oral and composition

Pupils perform well when they demonstrate clarity, relevance and effective expression in their language use, says Dr Kwek.

For an oral exam, this means they speak confidently and naturally, organise their ideas well, respond directly to questions, and use suitable vocabulary with intelligible pronunciation and fluency.

In composition, they should have a well-structured response, supported by coherent ideas, appropriate vocabulary and meaningful expression of thoughts and feelings. While a creative storyline can enhance the piece, it must not compromise clarity or relevance. Avoid ideas that are overly far-fetched, she advises.

Creative writing tutor Pauline Loh is also the author of more than 30 books, including Ye Ye And The Singapore National Anthem. PHOTO: COURTESY OF PAULINE LOH

And instead of stringing fancy phrases together mindlessly, creative writing tutor Pauline Loh suggests that pupils focus on conveying more feelings.

She observes that children often plot stories as a sequence of events – event A leads to event B, and so on – until the main character “heaves a sigh of relief”.

She tells her pupils: “You are not a robot and neither is your main character.”

Just as people experience a whole gamut of emotions daily, characters must also react to events emotionally, says Ms Loh, who has published more than 30 adult and children’s books in 18 years.

She suggests including two emotion descriptions in every paragraph following the introduction of an incident.

Some schools provide guiding lists of words and phrases for composition writing. Ms Loh advises pupils to memorise only a few phrases, rather than trying to learn the entire list.

Pick phrases related to the four main emotions: mad, sad, glad and scared. For each emotion, she advises selecting one “action” and one “expression” phrase.

For example, for a character feeling “glad”, pupils can use “He whooped in delight” (action) or “He grinned from ear to ear” (expression).

Develop a reading habit

To improve your children’s language proficiency, be a positive role model and use appropriate English in your daily conversations, Dr Kwek recommends. If they make an error, gently offer an alternative but avoid constantly correcting them as this can be discouraging.

Encourage your child to read and make library visits a biweekly routine. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Ultimately, Ms Loh notes that one has to read consistently to master a language , reminding: “There are no shortcuts . ”

She suggests limiting screen time and making library visits a biweekly routine. Encourage your kids to borrow at least eight books that pique their interest. The selections can include various genres, such as fiction, non-fiction and graphic novels.

Dr Kwek agrees, noting: “Children expand their vocabulary most effectively when they read for pleasure, as they familiarise themselves with the meaning of new words through daily relatable conversations rather than memorisation.”