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Dr Yeap Ban Har recording the ST PSLE Companion video series on how to solve challenging maths problems.

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – Every year, some questions in the PSLE Maths paper pose a significant challenge for Primary 6 pupils. These can cause them to panic and feel demoralised, which in turn worries their parents.

The Ministry of Education includes these questions – capped at 15 per cent of the exam – to help identify stronger pupils, according to Dr Yeap Ban Har, director of curriculum and teacher development at Pathlight School Singapore.

In this two-part ST PSLE Companion video series, he helps parents understand the various types of complex and layered multi-step maths problems.

He recommends that parents help their children approach lengthy maths word problems by reading them in parts.

“It is not useful for children to read these word problems from start to end because there is often a lot of information in them,” he says. “Unless the children are very strong readers, the information will overwhelm them.”

Instead, guide them to read the first sentence, perform a calculation or draw a relevant diagram. Then read the second sentence, think of a subsequent calculation or add to the existing diagram.

This is a useful strategy to help them make steady progress towards the solution. “You can see that problems like these are rather challenging. Not every 12-year-old is ready to handle them,” he points out.

For children who are not yet ready, he emphasises that they can still perform well on other problems, given the wide range of questions in the PSLE Maths papers.

Read this interview with Dr Yeap for more parenting advice, and watch the series as he demonstrates step-by-step approaches to solve these four challenging questions.

1. Suyi and Tom had the same amount of money which was less than $40 each. Suyi bought some cushions at $8 each and had $3 left. Tom bought some towels at $5 each and had $7 left. How many towels did Tom buy?

2. ABC, DEF and PQR are three identical equilateral triangles.

Diagram from past PSLE Maths paper. SOURCE: SINGAPORE EXAMINATIONS AND ASSESSMENT BOARD

(a) What is the length of AB?

(b) What is the total perimeter of the shaded parts?

3. At first, a bag contained 9 red beads and some blue beads. After some red beads were added to the bag, ²⁄₅ of the beads were blue. Then 56 yellow beads were added to the bag and now, ²⁄₉ of the beads are blue. How many red beads were added to the bag?

4. A pattern is formed using the letters A, B and C. The first 15 letters are shown.

Diagram from past PSLE Maths paper. SOURCE: SINGAPORE EXAMINATIONS AND ASSESSMENT BOARD

The letter A appears 137 times in the pattern. What is the greatest possible number of letters in the pattern?