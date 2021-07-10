Using kids' inputs in designing playgrounds among ideas at seminar on pre-school Chinese language teaching

SINGAPORE - Even the design of playgrounds can have a part to play in pre-school Chinese language teaching.

This was among the ideas raised by experts at a seminar on Saturday (July 10).

Taipei Nanhai Experimental Pre-school principal Cheng Yu-Ling, expanding on her point, said that if the design of playgrounds incorporates children's ideas, it could better satisfy their craving for exploration.

She was speaking during a lecture to more than 1,300 pre-school Chinese language educators at the seminar, organised by the Committee to Promote Chinese Language Learning (CPCLL).

The seminar was held virtually for the first time since its launch in 2005, after being cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mrs Cheng's lecture was one of four by experts at the seminar - the other three were Beijing Institute of Education (Fengtai Branch) research team leader Qin Yan, Ngee Ann Polytechnic lecturer Tiong Shiuan Shiuan and Tsing Hua University (Taiwan) Emeritus Professor Chou Su-Hui.

During their lectures, they discussed ways to liven up pre-school Chinese language teaching through the use of tools such as audio books and picture books.

They also touched on teaching and learning the Chinese language through science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics, the theme of this year's seminar.

Said Ms Sun Xueling, Minister of State for Education and chairman of the CPCLL, in Mandarin: "The main purpose of this seminar is to help pre-school Chinese language teachers learn novel and interesting teaching methods, enhance teachers' professional teaching ability, and raise our pre-school Chinese language teaching to the next level."

Added Ms Sun, who was a guest of honour at the event: "I hope our educators can apply what they have learnt here to cultivate pre-schoolers' thinking, creativity and independent problem-solving abilities."

Mr Xie Yao Quan, an MP for Jurong GRC and group leader of the CPCLL pre-school group, was also a guest of honour at the event.

During the seminar, an award ceremony was also held to recognise the 10 winners of the annual pre-school Chinese language teachers' storytelling aids competition organised by the CPCLL.

Mr Xie said in Mandarin: "The purpose of the competition is to encourage teachers to develop creative story teaching aids and teaching methods to stimulate children's interest in listening to and telling stories."

The top three entries and seven commendation award recipients were selected from close to 300 entries received between March and April this year, the CPCLL said in a statement on Saturday.

The winning entry, submitted by Ms Xie Yingying, who teaches at NTUC First Campus' My First Skool, involves a tree-like figure with six doors of a different colour.

Ms Xie explained in a presentation that pre-schoolers may find the design refreshing and be encouraged to explore science.

Her submission, along with those from the other nine award recipients and six other finalists, can be found in a virtual gallery on the CPCLL's microsite.