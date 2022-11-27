Type 1 diabetes: Father says son gets comments such as ‘he must have eaten a lot of sweets’

Seven-year-old Joshua Wong, seen here with his father Wong Soon Yeow, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2019. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Elisa Chia
Updated
Published
43 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Do not be quick to judge people who have diabetes for having taken too many sweets and soft drinks.

Seven-year-old Joshua Wong has been on the receiving end of such remarks since he was diagnosed with the condition three years ago.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top