Two men under investigation for case of public nuisance at Punggol restaurant

SINGAPORE - Two men jumped queue at a restaurant in Punggol and threw a plate onto the floor when staff told them they could not consume food from elsewhere.

Now the pair, aged 55 and 59, are under investigation for a case of public nuisance, the police said on Tuesday (March 15).

The police added that they received a call for assistance last Saturday at about 8.25pm at an eatery in Tebing Lane in Punggol, where two men were allegedly seen behaving in an unruly manner towards service staff.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division were able to establish the identities of the duo via inquiries at the restaurant and images from closed-circuit television cameras.

In a video shared on social media, the two men can be seen shouting and pushing staff at the Fat Po restaurant in Punggol Container Park while the staff were picking up pieces of a broken plate from the floor.

One of the men confronts an employee and is seen walking aggressively towards the worker.

A voice, believed to be from another customer, can be heard shouting for the man to stop harassing the staff.

According to an eyewitness account, the pair allegedly ignored a queue of customers at the restaurant and sat down at a table before being attended to by staff.

One of the men allegedly started smoking, and was told by staff that this is not allowed at the premises.

The eyewitness said the man left but later returned with food, believed to have been bought from elsewhere.

When Fat Po staff told them that they could not bring food bought from elsewhere, the men reacted by shouting before throwing a plate onto the floor.

On Sunday, the restaurant posted a message on its Facebook page thanking patrons and other members of the public who had come to the aid of its staff.

The post said: "You can break our plates but you will not break our spirits."

If found guilty of causing public nuisance, the two men can be jailed up to three months, fined up to $2,000, or both.