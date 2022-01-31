Twin sisters made 48 varieties of laksa paste to study the science behind food

No substitute for hands-on experience

True to the university’s emphasis on applied learning, every SIT student gets the opportunity to immerse themselves in experiential and authentic learning environments.

Students in the Food Technology programme are no exception. Each student is first furnished with theoretical knowledge, such as in the Chemical Energetics, Engineering Mathematics, and Industrial Microbiology modules, which covers the fundamental processes of food science.

Practical modules also make up a large proportion of the curriculum. Modules such as Fluid Flow and Technology and Food Chemistry allow students to experience SIT’s well-equipped labs, taking them from chemistry textbook to centrifuge.

To the Goh sisters, this practicum-oriented approach has been invaluable.

“We were given a lot of hands-on practical sessions in the university,” said Angela. “The exposure to industry-standard practices, equipment and machines was definitely beneficial for us. In the labs, we were working with equipment that we would be using in the real world. This really helped us acclimatise to the working world immediately after graduating."

The crown jewel of the SIT curriculum is, without question, the Integrated Work Study Programme (IWSP).

A distinctive feature of SIT’s applied learning pedagogy, the IWSP is a compulsory work attachment in which students undertake paid employment within their assigned company, giving them the threefold advantage of simultaneously developing professional competencies, professional networks, and interpersonal skills.

During their IWSP, each student is tasked to solve an industry-specific problem. Angeline, for instance, was assigned to a flavour house which focuses on the research and development of carbonated beverages. Her task was to discern the optimal temperature and pressure setting of the lab scale carbonator, to minimise the loss of fizz in a soft drink.

Angela, meanwhile, was tasked to tackle a sensory problem: To maintain the creaminess, mouthfeel and flavour of milk by adjusting protein and fat combinations.

For the Goh sisters, this applied learning approach not only gave them the opportunity to apply their classroom and laboratory knowledge in real-life situations, but also furthered their interest in food technology.

“It really puts you in the right mindset for the working world.”

Hear from Angela and Angeline themselves on their lives as SITizens: