Trio overcome challenges to become top poly grads

Mr Josiah Tham, 22, was crushed when he found out that he was not eligible to take up his dream course at Temasek Polytechnic (TP) despite having met the cut-off point of 11 for his N levels.

He failed to qualify for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme because the result for one of his subjects - Combined Humanities - did not meet the requirements.

"I was devastated, to the point where I cried. I worked so hard and I thought I deserved to be able to get in. It sort of destroyed my love for studying," he said.

He went on to pursue a Higher Nitec in electronics engineering at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), where he thought he would do just the bare minimum to make it through the course.

The turning point came when he met his lecturer, Mr Lim Ee Hai, during his internship stint at ITE.

He said Mr Lim believed in him and was always willing to help.

"I'm grateful to him, not just for helping me out in my studies. He taught me a lot about life and work ethic," said Mr Tham.

Eventually, he made it into the diploma in electronics course at TP. He was placed on the director's list for two consecutive years, and clinched a silver medal for the school in a mobile robotics competition last year.

Mr Tham was one of 11 top graduates who were given awards in a ceremony at TP yesterday.

He received the Tay Eng Soon Gold Medal along with a cash award of $900.

Another award recipient was Ms Alina Seow, 21, who was born premature and later diagnosed with diplegic cerebral palsy, which affects her legs.

Though the condition has made it difficult for her to walk, she does not dwell on it.

"I am no different from anyone else. I only have to find different ways to get the same results," she said.

Ms Seow, who was in the diploma in information technology course, received the Ngee Ann Kongsi Most Outstanding Overcomer Award, as well as a cash prize of $1,000.

She said she was thankful for her teachers, who constantly checked on her and made sure she was coping well physically.

Her first year at the polytechnic was especially tough as she had chronic pain.

"My doctor asked me if I wanted to take a break for a year, but I declined because I still wanted to attend school," she said.

Instead, she was given a two-week medical certificate and prescribed medication to alleviate the pain, and she continued to go for classes, despite feeling drowsy from the medication.

Outside of academia, Ms Seow has a keen interest in horse riding and is working towards her goal of representing Singapore at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. She was inspired by Singaporean para-equestrienne Laurentia Tan.

Unlike many other polytechnic students, Ms Viyshnatulasiy Manivannen, 23, entered the diploma in biotechnology course at TP after attending junior college.

The course had been her first choice after her O levels, but her family convinced her to take the A-level route instead.

MEDICAL CONDITION NO BARRIER I am no different from anyone else. I only have to find different ways to get the same results. MS ALINA SEOW, who was born premature and diagnosed with diplegic cerebral palsy, which affects her legs.

However, she did not do well enough to enrol in her desired life sciences course at the National University of Singapore.

"I was disappointed, but what was worse was that I saw my family being disappointed, even though they didn't say it," she said.

Ms Viyshna graduated at the top of her class in TP, and she received the Lee Kuan Yew Award as well as a cash prize of $700.

"I think I proved to my family that I'm able to do well, and they're very proud of me," she said.

"The award is a secondary thing. I think they're more happy that I was able to do well academically."