Travel back to 1950s with Children’s Museum book, have fun with balloons, learn about the ocean

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(From left) WonderBot And The Time Travel Capsule by local author Quek Hong Shin, the annual balloon festival at Marina Square and Little Ocean Expert series at the Ocean Kids Festival.

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

WonderBot And The Time Travel Capsule

What was life like in 1950s Singapore? WonderBot And The Time Travel Capsule, the first picture book launched by Children’s Museum Singapore on March 14, draws inspiration from its permanent exhibitions on the Republic’s early migrants and settlers.

The book written and illustrated by Quek Hong Shin follows the museum’s mascot WonderBot, a time-travelling robot, as it transports little Chloe to the past.

Their adventure begins on a polluted Singapore River and continues into a chaotic, pungent wet market.

The pair then journey to 1980 and find a transformed Singapore River, now clean, with a welcoming food centre nearby. “This is a nice change from the dirty, smelly and noisy place earlier,” observes Chloe before they return to the present day.

Children’s Museum Singapore has always focused on creating accessible experiences for kids to learn about heritage, says its audience engagement manager Lydia Tan. This book initiative is part of that effort, beyond the museum’s walls.

Quek, who has a keen interest in history and heritage, tells The Straits Times: “It is my wish that young readers recognise that the world-renowned clean, green environment and famous hawker food culture of Singapore did not happen by chance .

“W hile appreciating the fruit of our forefathers’ labour, I hope that readers also understand that the responsibility of preserving our heritage and maintaining a sustainable environment lies in our hands.”

WonderBot And The Time Travel Capsule, written and illustrated by Quek Hong Shin, transports young readers to Singapore’s past. PHOTO: CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SINGAPORE

Get a copy for $16.90 at Children’s Museum Singapore. An oversized version of the book and complementary teacher resource kits will be distributed to 1,800 pre-schools as part of the Early Childhood Development Agency’s Start Small Dream Big initiative.

Annual balloon festival

Highlights of the balloon festival include a 12m-tall Strawberry Fairy House. PHOTO: MARINA SQUARE

The annual balloon festival has returned to Marina Square with the theme Forest Of Wonders, bringing whimsical fairies and fruit to the mall’s central atrium. The free event is open from 11am to 9.30pm daily until March 22.

Highlights include a 12m-tall Strawberry Fairy House, surrounded by fruit lands such as Grape Fairy Garden, Watermelon Summer Park, Banana Playland and Pineapple Hero.

You and your child, aged four and above, can also join a balloon workshop on March 21 or 22 at 4pm. During the one-hour session, you will learn balloon sculpting techniques to create an octopus.

The cost is $20 for one child and one adult, and includes a $10 Pororo Park indoor playground voucher. Register for a spot via the Marina Square app.

Find out more at marinasquare.com.sg

Ocean Kids Festival

The Little Ocean Expert series allows kids to interact and learn from a specialist such as a diver. PHOTO: SINGAPORE OCEANARIUM

Singapore Oceanarium is hosting its first Ocean Kids Festival until April 12, featuring activities such as Little Ocean Expert.

Kids aged seven to 12 can sign up for a 45-minute session to interact and learn from aquatic animal veterinarians, animal-care specialists, divers, habitat presenters, marine conservationists or researchers. They will hear about the experts’ work and have the chance to dress up like them for photos.

It costs $15 a child, excluding admission to the marine attraction, and one parent or guardian is allowed to observe. Each child will also receive a free axolotl mini plush keychain.

For the month of March, at 6.30pm on Saturdays, the Singapore Youth Philharmonic Orchestra will perform an hour of classical repertoire against the majestic 36m-wide Open Ocean viewing panel.

Tickets to the Oceanarium cost $55 for adults, $43 for children aged four to 12, and $43 for senior citizens aged 60 and above.

Go to str.sg/gkxr for daily activity schedules and more information.