‘Tough love’ and care spurred this educator-mum to graduate at the top of her class

When Ms Eunice Chew returned to the National Institute of Education (NIE) to begin her master's programme in Jan 2018, she was a newly-wed who had evening classes, assignments and presentations, and a day job on her plate.

Fast forward to Dec 2021, it was a mother-of-two who turned in her dissertation and had amassed a slew of distinctions, while juggling work and parenting duties.

After she gave birth to her first child in 2019, the passionate educator could not wait to get back to class. Although she was on maternity leave, she was already raring to return to the classroom.

The 34-year-old recalls how kind her lecturers were upon her return. One of them even took the time to get her up to speed with the classes she had missed.

“There was a lot of understanding and trust. I think as an adult learner, that’s very important,” says Ms Chew, who emerged as a top graduate.

She is no stranger to NIE, having done her Postgraduate Diploma in Education at the tertiary institute over a decade ago. Even then, the warmth from the NIE faculty members made an impact on her.

“The faculty members still keep in touch with me, and one even gave me toys for my children. The sense of care I felt at NIE really touched me a lot, and I felt I would be well supported in my next learning journey there – even through the tough times,” recalls Ms Chew.

At NIE, graduate students have the leeway to take a part-time master's programme and complete it in a duration of up to four years. For Ms Chew, this flexibility helped with balancing her work, study and later, family.

In the first two years of her studies, she cleared all of the courses, which left her two full years to concentrate on perfecting her dissertation – on some days, this meant studying until the wee hours of the night. "I just really enjoyed making sense of things and digging deeper. There was a fire in me that pushed me to do better," she says.

The variety of graduate programmes at NIE provides educators with the flexibility to pursue their interests. For Ms Chew, instead of delving deeper into her subject, Mathematics, she decided to keep her career options open by taking the broader Master of Education in Curriculum and Teaching.

