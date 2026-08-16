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Top PSLE time management mistakes and how to fix them

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Time management is critical for PSLE success, but it is not about rushing.

Time management is critical for PSLE success, but it is not about rushing.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Wong Sher Maine

  • Effective time management in the PSLE requires thoughtful planning before answering to avoid rushing and errors, as speed alone does not guarantee better results.
  • Students should avoid getting stuck on difficult questions by writing down partial solutions to clarify their thinking and earn method marks.
  • Time allocation should match each section's mark weightage and individual student needs, with ongoing timed practice to improve speed and accuracy before the exam.

AI generated

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – With the PSLE just weeks away, exam time management is more important than ever.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.