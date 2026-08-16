Top PSLE time management mistakes and how to fix them
Wong Sher Maine
- Effective time management in the PSLE requires thoughtful planning before answering to avoid rushing and errors, as speed alone does not guarantee better results.
- Students should avoid getting stuck on difficult questions by writing down partial solutions to clarify their thinking and earn method marks.
- Time allocation should match each section's mark weightage and individual student needs, with ongoing timed practice to improve speed and accuracy before the exam.
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Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.
SINGAPORE – With the PSLE just weeks away, exam time management is more important than ever.