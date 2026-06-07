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Parents can help their child analyse his or her strengths and weaknesses.

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SINGAPORE – With four months to go until the PSLE , parents are revving up their children’s revision, but they may be overlooking some important details. Here is what experts advise.

1. Set up a revision space that is comfortable and conducive

This is something that parents do not spend much time on, but experts say it is important that parents spend some time in setting up a conducive revision space for their children.

Sim Shoo Shyuan, co-founder and director of The Possible Class, an architecture and design education studio, explained in an earlier article that having a conducive revision space reduces the mental load for a child to decide where and how to study, and he or she can dive straight in.

Sim, who works with schools to co-design learning spaces, added that a dedicated spot helps the brain form a habit loop that signals: “When I sit here, I do serious work.”

For Fynn Sor, who teaches parents how to set up engaging learning spaces, the must-haves include a clutter-free table, good natural lighting or a desk lamp, a comfortable, supportive chair and basic stationery within reach.

She said: “When children don’t have to think about where things are or compete with distractions, they can focus and use that mental energy for learning instead.”

2. Help your child analyse his strengths and weaknesses

Sit your child down and have a look at his assessment test papers and worksheets, specifically the topics he found easy and those he struggled with. Compile the errors and note the recurring mistakes.

Where he got an answer wrong, do not just assume that he does not understand the concept and needs more practice. The real weakness may be due to not reading the questions carefully or poor time management.

It is important to identify the specific weaknesses so that pupils can focus on avoiding these common mistakes they make, which cost them valuable marks. A child who does not read the questions properly needs a different kind of help, compared with one who runs out of time and leaves some questions unanswered.

3. Use neuroscience-based revision strategies

Experts stress that short periods of revision work are better than marathon sessions.

A Primary 6 child is more likely to stay focused for 30- to 45-minute blocks than a three-hour session after a long school day. Short sessions also make it easier to return to revision the next day without dread.

Many experts recommend using the Pomodoro technique, which The PSLE Companion covered a few months ago.

This time management method helps children improve their focus and productivity by breaking study sessions into 25-minute blocks, followed by short breaks.

The creator Francesco Cirillo and his proponents encourage using a mechanical timer, like a kitchen timer. Cirillo used a timer in the shape of a tomato, hence the name “pomodoro”, Italian for the fruit.

Why a mechanical timer? It improves the focus for a child. The physical act of winding the timer adds to the student’s determination to start the revision session, the ticking externalises the desire to complete the task and the ringing announces that it is break time.

Kevin Mattingly, an adjunct professor who teaches the science of learning at the Teachers College in Columbia University, said this structured approach is great for young children who struggle to focus for long periods of time and who may feel overwhelmed when asked to revise for a long stretch.

4. Make sleep a priority

In addition to adopting learning strategies, Mattingly also urged parents to ensure that their children have adequate sleep.

He said: “Sleep plays a crucial role in brain function. Children who get enough rest are more alert, focused and perform better in tests.”

Studies have shown that the ability to concentrate is vital to learning and academic achievement, and insufficient sleep reduces attention and focus.

Sleep also helps in memory encoding, when the brain stores and strengthens the recollection of what a child has revised.

Paediatricians advise that children aged 11 to 12 should get a consolidated nine to 11 hours of sleep every night.

Without adequate sleep, memories may not be properly formed, and it may also be more difficult to accurately recall stored information.

Lack of sleep slows reaction time, and hinders a child’s ability to respond to a question. It is also known to affect sequential thinking, such as remembering a series of steps when conducting a science experiment.

Parents may allow their kids to turn on their phone to play a game, while taking a break. But experts warn that such activities often have the opposite effect – they stimulate rather than soothe.

They suggest that parents could instead have a conversation with their child after they have put away their books. Invite them to share things they are grateful for or reflect on positive moments in their day.

Deep breathing and relaxation exercises are also recommended to help children fall asleep more easily.

5. Manage stress

Experts say the goal is not to eliminate stress completely, but to harness it as a tool for better performance.

June Yong, a counselling associate and family life specialist from Focus on the Family, said one way parents can help manage children’s emotions is by normalising stress, assuring them that feeling nervous before exams is normal.

High levels of anxiety, mixed with expectations from parents, can lead to loss of motivation, fear of failure or even feelings of helplessness.

Your child could be suffering from stress if he is disengaged from school or procrastinating over doing his homework or revision. Or he could be not eating or sleeping as well.

She recommended teaching children calming techniques such as deep breathing, taking short breaks or listening to music to ease their nerves.

She also advised parents to manage their own stress by set ting realistic expectations for themselves and their child.