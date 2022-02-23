Top British school Wellington College to set up campus in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Top British public school Wellington College will be setting up a school in Singapore in a few years' time, backed by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim.

The school, which will cater to students from ages three to 18, will join a network of campuses in other countries belonging to Wellington College International (WCI), the overseas arm of the school.

WCI Regional Management, Mr Lim's company, announced on Wednesday (Feb 23) that it has signed a master licence agreement to set up three WCI schools in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The target is to open at least one of the campuses by 2025, subject to regulatory approvals from the authorities.

Fees will be similar to those charged by high-end international schools - hovering around $30,000 a year or more.

The plan is to take in up to 2,000 students in each school, which will offer early years, preparatory and senior school programmes following the national curriculum in Britain and culminate in the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma.

These schools will join the current 5,000 students in the WCI family of schools in China and Thailand, and another in India opening in 2023.

In a statement, WCI said the upcoming schools will meet rising demand by expatriates and local families who seek quality education for their children without having to send them thousands of miles away from home.

Wellington College was founded in 1853 as a memorial to the first Duke of Wellington, one of the commanders who led and ended the Napoleonic Wars.

The school in Britain occupies 400 acres of land in a small town, Crowthorne, about an hour's drive from London.

It is one of the top 10 schools in Britain for its IB diploma results, and is also renowned for its achievements in the performing arts and sports, including hockey and rugby.

Notable alumni include novelist George Orwell, actor Sir Christopher Lee, architect Sir Nicholas Grimshaw, and F1 champion James Hunt.

Commenting on its latest partnership, which was inked in January, Mr Lim said: "We are delighted to partner Wellington College to offer expatriates and parents in Asia the opportunity to provide the very best of British education to their children at campuses in South-east Asia.