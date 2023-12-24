Tiny volunteers: Even very young kids can learn from giving back to society

IT consultant Dhanasekaran Rajendiran, his wife, pre-school teacher Iswarya Venugopal, and their son Sarvesh kettling for The Salvation Army at Century Square on Dec 2. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Venessa Lee
Senior Correspondent
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
31 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – When Mr Dhanasekaran Rajendiran invited his four-year-old son Sarvesh to volunteer for the first time, he made it sound like playtime with music.

The IT consultant asked the boy if he wanted to ring a bell.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top