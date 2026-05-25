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The Family Digital Check-In Guide adds to a growing pool of materials available here to help parents with device use and screen time.

SINGAPORE – Families can get practical tips and strategies to manage their children’s digital habits and have safer experiences on TikTok, with a new set of local resources by the social media platform.

Called the Family Digital Check-In Guide, it adds to a growing pool of materials available here to help parents with device use and screen time, and aims to encourage families to have open conversations about how they use the platform.

The launch of the resources comes amid growing awareness of the need for parents to have conversations with their children about their screen use, rather than relying only on restrictions.

Available online on the TikTok app and the TikTok Singapore Digital Hub, the printable toolkit and a simplified, mobile-friendly version of the guide are designed to help families reflect on their digital habits through a quiz, and set practical safety boundaries together.

The guide includes an overview of TikTok’s safety features, such as family-pairing for accounts and a screen-time dashboard, as well as conversation prompts that families can use to better understand their online experiences.

It will also include a video by local content creator Denise Teo, 28, known online as Supercatkei, about how Singaporean parents and teens can navigate digital safety in everyday life. The video will be released in July.

Developed in collaboration with TOUCH Cyber Wellness, the guide supports Singapore’s Digital for Life movement – a national strategy by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to equip Singaporeans with digital skills and help bridge the digital divide.

TikTok’s Family Digital Check-In Guide aims to encourage families to have open conversations about how they use the platform. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Speaking at the launch of the guide at the Malayan Council at Esplanade Mall on May 25, Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mazam said many parents have shared that they struggle to keep up with evolving digital demands.

“Today’s digital world presents parents with a challenge unlike any before. It is complex, fast-moving and deeply consequential for our children,” said Ms Rahayu, adding that parents are looking for practical, accessible support.

She said the IMDA website contains varied resources for parents tailored to different milestones, such as when a child receives their first device, sets up their first social media account or plays their first online game.

Ms Rahayu said the Ministry of Digital Development and Information has also, since November 2025, worked with community partners on a series of workshops to support parents in their local communities.

From July 2026, TikTok and TOUCH Cyber Wellness will conduct workshops in Bukit Batok East, she said. These aim to train more than 100 parents and teens on responsible digital citizenship, social media readiness, and online safety.

Said Ms Rahayu: “Parenting in the digital age is a journey that we must navigate together, and the Government will continue to invest in programmes and partnerships to empower parents with the confidence and tools to foster healthy digital habits for their children.”

Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mazam said many parents have shared that they struggle to keep up with evolving digital demands. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Conversation over regulation

For many families today, digital life is no longer separate from everyday life, said Ms KahnJi Siriprapa Weerachaising, manager of outreach and partnerships at TikTok’s trust and safety department during a panel discussion at the May 25 event.

As such, she said, building healthier digital habits requires more than rules alone.

Mr Shem Yao, head of TOUCH Cyber Wellness, echoed this sentiment during the session, adding that young people are aware of online dangers and want their parents to be part of their digital journey.

“However, they are also concerned that their parents’ response to their issues and challenges can be over-reactive,” he said.

(From left) Ms KahnJi Siriprapa Weerachaising, manager of outreach and partnerships at TikTok’s trust and safety department, moderating a panel discussion with Mr Shem Yao, head of TOUCH Cyber Wellness, Dr Natalie Pang, head of the department of Communications and New Media at NUS, and content creator Denise Teo. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Dr Natalie Pang, head of the NUS department of communications and new media, said parents may struggle to keep up with the pace of development of social media platforms and devices.

“So, for many parents, they may only be trying to manage their children’s platform use from the perspective of screen time, but exactly what they are doing on the platforms – they may not be so aware,” said Dr Pang.

She advised parents not to approach conversations about screen use and social media as “addressing a problem”, but with curiosity instead about their children’s online habits.

It is never too late, regardless of the children’s age, to start engaging them in these conversations, said Dr Pang.

Agreeing, Mr Yao added: “Whatever the kids are doing, just get into the mix... It’s really important to know what they are doing.

“When there is knowledge and understanding, it will lead to greater empathy. And with greater empathy, parents can then make better boundaries and set better routines, culture and values at home.”