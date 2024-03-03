Those set on going to polytechnic or training for sports can benefit from through-train to diploma

SINGAPORE – Secondary 4 student Ng Kian Ping from the School of Science and Technology (SST) will be building a toy for children with special needs while his schoolmates are revising for their O-level examinations later in 2024.

The 15-year-old, who loves physics, mathematics and computing, is among the first batch of 50 students from the school who will get to skip the O levels and go on to Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) for a diploma in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) fields.