This medical school trains clinician-scientists ready to create tech-led biomedical innovations

When Dr Petty Chen was experimenting with using radio-frequency identification (RFID) wristbands – or patient tags – to more accurately map out in-demand services within Sengkang General Hospital, she never thought it would one day be used to keep patients safe during Covid-19.

The tags were initially designed to relay data about patients’ locations to a central computer system in order to optimise the hospital’s ability to manage manpower and other resources by calculating patient turnover rates, including admissions, discharges and transfers between wards.

However, the tags had an unexpected purpose during the pandemic: contact tracing.

“With patient tags, we could monitor the distance between patients and the duration that they had been together,” explains Dr Chen. “This allowed us to do contact tracing very easily in the hospital. So, if there was one infected patient, we didn’t have to quarantine an entire ward.”

This is an example of how thoughtful technology-led innovation can help resolve emerging healthcare problems – and precisely why Duke-NUS Medical School is, more than ever, inculcating this spirit of innovation in its graduates (in line with the Ministry of Education’s emphasis on technology-enabled and technology-enriched learning in higher education).

Today, several challenges loom on the horizon for healthcare: an ageing population, steadily increasing healthcare costs and insufficient manpower, to name a few.

To tackle the industry’s growing demands, Duke-NUS is training a new generation of clinician-scientists who do not only rely on existing clinical knowledge but are also able to think out of the box and harness technological expertise in order to innovate more effective solutions for a myriad of healthcare issues.

Inspiring new ways of thinking

One of the key ways it is doing so is with the new Innovation and Design Thinking module, under the Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme.

Spearheaded by Dr Chen herself, the week-long course trains budding physicians to develop a solutions-oriented mindset to address existing healthcare challenges by using what she calls “design frameworks” – a creative problem-solving approach that enables students to more fully understand key healthcare problems before collectively brainstorming solutions.

The complex and multi-layered nature of issues in healthcare requires clinicians to approach them from multiple perspectives. However, tunnel vision is one of the largest obstacles that clinicians may face when attempting to brainstorm solutions, particularly in more experienced consultants, says Dr Chen, who is also director of medical products at Asus Global.

She explains that this happens because clinicians may often approach a problem without having a holistic understanding of it: “You only really see one side of things as a doctor. You may see something one way, but the nurses could see another, and the patient could report something entirely different.”