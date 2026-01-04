Things can get scary for a nine-year-old in Primary 3

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

In 2019, MOE removed all forms of formal grading for Primary 1 and 2 pupils, so as to focus on holistic learning.

SINGAPORE – Happy New Year, fellow parents. Whether you have been cradling your baby, reining in a restless primary schooler or hopelessly commandeering an apathetic teen, you have made it through another year of semi-successful parenting.

They don’t give out annual parenting awards – mainly because we have all bought into the silly belief that a happy and healthy child is its own reward – but if they did, we should all get a prize. Or 22.