Minor Issues
Things can get scary for a nine-year-old in Primary 3
Raymond Goh
SINGAPORE – Happy New Year, fellow parents. Whether you have been cradling your baby, reining in a restless primary schooler or hopelessly commandeering an apathetic teen, you have made it through another year of semi-successful parenting.
They don’t give out annual parenting awards – mainly because we have all bought into the silly belief that a happy and healthy child is its own reward – but if they did, we should all get a prize. Or 22.