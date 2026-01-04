Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Minor Issues

Things can get scary for a nine-year-old in Primary 3

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

In 2019, MOE removed all forms of formal grading for Primary 1 and 2 pupils, so as to focus on holistic learning.

In 2019, MOE removed all forms of formal grading for Primary 1 and 2 pupils, so as to focus on holistic learning.

ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO

Raymond Goh

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – Happy New Year, fellow parents. Whether you have been cradling your baby, reining in a restless primary schooler or hopelessly commandeering an apathetic teen, you have made it through another year of semi-successful parenting.

They don’t give out annual parenting awards – mainly because we have all bought into the silly belief that a happy and healthy child is its own reward – but if they did, we should all get a prize. Or 22.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.