These new courses will enhance your skills and advance your career

Design thinking, data analytics, corporate sustainability… These are no longer just hip buzzwords, but tangible concepts that can transform businesses, ensuring their relevance and longevity in a rapidly changing world.
Implementing these concepts successfully requires a company's workforce to have the right skills. To address this, SIM, through SIM Academy, introduced Enterprise Solutions, which can help here.
As part of SIM's recent rebranding, Enterprise Solutions is integral to the institution’s social mission to empower lifelong learning. “We have seen Covid-19 disrupt many aspects of our lives, including how we work and learn,” says Mr Seah Chin Siong, President and CEO of SIM.
“Education and learning can no longer be separated from work. The rebranding emphasises SIM’s commitment to lifelong learning and its pivot towards offering learning solutions to organisations so they can transform their employees’ skills.”
With the rebranding, SIM is redefining its relationship with its stakeholders and empowering learners to thrive, regardless of their life stage. “We are positioning ourselves as an innovative learning solutions institution to meet the demands of the future of work,” adds Mr Seah.
SIM’s long and storied history
Since 1964, SIM has been moulding professionals and business leaders to strengthen Singapore’s economy. According to figures from last year, it has upskilled approximately 11,000 professionals across its 460 executive and business programmes.
With its rich history and expertise in education and training, SIM is at the forefront of the skills needed for organisations and individuals to thrive in today’s economy. Designed to meet the needs of corporations seeking integrated and customised training solutions, Enterprise Solutions complements SIM Academy’s Professional Development arm, targeted at employee upskilling and upgrading.
Enterprise Solutions programmes are tailored for each organisation, considering the unique challenges faced by different companies. Small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), for instance, may be facing problems related to resources and infrastructure, while large MNCs may be trying to identify ways to develop talent across their organisation, from the rank-and-file to the C-suite.
Based on the competencies an organisation wants to develop – whether Systems Thinking for Ecosystem Collaboration, Leadership or Human Capital for High Performance & Hyper-Growth – SIM can develop bespoke programmes, emphasising practical learning and deliverables to reskill its employees.
Taking the development of individuals to heart
Ever evolving to stay relevant in a world in constant flux, SIM has also refreshed its highly effective Professional Development programme, which has been offered since its inception in 1964.
An upcoming Professional Development programme will focus on learning the skills required for the Job of the Chief Learning Officer (CLO).
With more companies recognising the strategic importance of upskilling and reskilling their employees, the CLO’s role will become increasingly important when defining how such programmes can maximise value creation.
“We believe that organisations of today and the future need to go beyond learning as information sharing to learning as information processing to facilitate value creation and deliver impactful outcomes,” explains Dr Kevyn Yong, SIM’s CLO.
“We advocate learning integration to facilitate information processing. Learning integration in the sense of work-learning integration for individuals, cross-functional integration across the enterprise, and ecosystem integration within an industry and across sectors.”
The core purpose of the Job of the Chief Learning Officer programme is to innovate the learning system. “Specifically, we believe that the primary purpose of the CLO should be to disrupt the past, do good work now, and design the future of learning.
“The programme challenges learners to rethink their core purpose and how they perceive and understand the learning system, and to equip them with the right tools for orchestrating systems change and taking purposeful action to achieve strategic outcomes,” adds Dr Yong.
The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of industries across the board, creating a demand for new skill sets, while making some job roles redundant.
According to Mr Seah, “Employees must develop not only higher-order skills but also deep specialisation in their fields to remain relevant.”
“On the other side of the coin, employers must also re-examine their value proposition to their employees to solve the talent shortage problem. Developing staff for personal career growth will become increasingly critical in the war for talent.”
- Click here to learn more about SIM’s Future of Work Signature Series, which addresses the most critical skill set and mindset required across different job roles in the future of work.