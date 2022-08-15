These new courses will enhance your skills and advance your career

With the rebranding, SIM is redefining its relationship with its stakeholders and empowering learners to thrive, regardless of their life stage. “We are positioning ourselves as an innovative learning solutions institution to meet the demands of the future of work,” adds Mr Seah.

SIM’s long and storied history

Since 1964, SIM has been moulding professionals and business leaders to strengthen Singapore’s economy. According to figures from last year, it has upskilled approximately 11,000 professionals across its 460 executive and business programmes.

With its rich history and expertise in education and training, SIM is at the forefront of the skills needed for organisations and individuals to thrive in today’s economy. Designed to meet the needs of corporations seeking integrated and customised training solutions, Enterprise Solutions complements SIM Academy’s Professional Development arm, targeted at employee upskilling and upgrading.

Enterprise Solutions programmes are tailored for each organisation, considering the unique challenges faced by different companies. Small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), for instance, may be facing problems related to resources and infrastructure, while large MNCs may be trying to identify ways to develop talent across their organisation, from the rank-and-file to the C-suite.

Based on the competencies an organisation wants to develop – whether Systems Thinking for Ecosystem Collaboration, Leadership or Human Capital for High Performance & Hyper-Growth – SIM can develop bespoke programmes, emphasising practical learning and deliverables to reskill its employees.

Taking the development of individuals to heart

Ever evolving to stay relevant in a world in constant flux, SIM has also refreshed its highly effective Professional Development programme, which has been offered since its inception in 1964.

An upcoming Professional Development programme will focus on learning the skills required for the Job of the Chief Learning Officer (CLO).