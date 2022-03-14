Express or Normal (Academic)? After getting his Primary School Leaving Examination results, Jonas Ng was faced with a choice that would seemingly decide his whole future.
"I preferred the slower pace of lessons in the Normal (Academic) course, but also wanted to stretch myself in subjects I was strong in," said Jonas, now 15.
Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 14, 2022, with the headline Learning suited to one's pace and strengths. Subscribe