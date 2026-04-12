The power of prayer – regardless of one’s faith

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SINGAPORE – I was a terrible student for most of my pre-university education. My favourite subject at school? Recess.

I hated school because I wasn’t good at spelling or fractions. I remember praying often as a child for the suffering to end.

At the time, I wasn’t sure if there was a God. I prayed because I was desperate. Strangely, when I did so, I felt calmer and more reassured. While the prayer helped, I still resisted schoolwork like the plague and continued to do badly.

American author Nir Eyal’s latest book, Beyond Belief, co-written with Julie Li, made me reflect on my childhood academic vicious circle .

Eyal, who writes in the book that he is a proud Singapore resident, shares that many of our limits aren’t physical. They are psychological and rooted in our belief systems. He elaborates on how the hidden assumptions we carry in the form of beliefs shape how we see ourselves and how we feel, and how those beliefs hold us back.

Through the lens of the book, I now understand that my lack of motivation stemmed from the belief that I wasn’t good at school, based on how I was faring in fractions and spelling. This eventually resulted in me getting poor grades, reinforcing a vicious circle. The belief that I wasn’t good at school was my limiting belief.

The book also describes how we often fail because we give up too early. By quitting too soon, we deprive ourselves of the good outcomes that persistence can bring. As the saying goes, “winners never quit and quitters never win”.

I was particularly fascinated by chapter nine, on how prayer can be used to help people change their underlying belief systems and strengthen them to increase their persistence in overcoming challenges.

In what could have been written only in a multicultural, multi-faith country like Singapore, Eyal found that prayer is surprisingly common across all faith traditions.

He writes: “Residents find nothing remarkable about the fact that a Catholic church, a Jewish synagogue, a Muslim mosque, a Buddhist temple and a Hindu temple can be found on the same street, often side by side. Each religion represented not just a different approach to the divine, but potentially a different understanding of what belief itself means.”

Eyal interviewed a rabbi, imam, monk, swami and priest. And he found that prayer is a form of structured problem-solving which allows people to connect with one another and access strength, clarity and wisdom.

Prayer with or without faith

Interestingly, the benefits of prayer extend beyond religious faith. He writes: “When we engage deeply with ideas we find meaningful, whether we call them God, love, nature or higher self, we tap into reservoirs of resilience that ordinary thought cannot reach. While such meditation doesn’t erase life’s inevitable pains, it equips us with internal resources to face difficulties with greater strength.”

To explore how prayer might work at a measurable level, he recounts a striking experiment involving 84 students who were divided into three groups and taught different 20-minute daily practices: relaxation, secular meditation and spiritual meditation.

After two weeks, the students were asked to place their hands in icy water and keep them there for as long as they could tolerate. Those in the spiritual meditation group not only reported lower anxiety, better mood and greater spiritual well-being, but they also endured the cold nearly twice as long as the others.

The results suggest that spiritually oriented practices can do more than comfort the mind, they can strengthen emotional resilience and even increase tolerance for physical pain.

Eyal writes: “If you count yourself among those who cannot claim the certainty of faith but find the emptiness of pure scepticism equally unsatisfying, I offer this permission: You can pray anyway.”

Benefits of prayer

Prayer is seen across faith traditions as a means for us to access the part of the brain where consciousness resides. This internal reservoir is connected to something eternal, something that is larger than our immediate struggles.

For me, prayer helps me move from contemplation to action, from dwelling endlessly on a problem to taking the next step.

When we pray with others, community is created and it allows burdens to be shared rather than carried alone.

As I was looping through my academic vicious circle in school, my mother often prayed for me too.

There was no miraculous transformation. As we prayed together over the years, my limiting belief gradually changed, and my grades improved as I started to see progress in school. Knowing that my mother was right there beside me on the journey helped me turn the corner.

Teaching kids to pray

Following in the footsteps of my own mother, my wife and I have been praying with our two sons since they were young.

Reciting a catchy prayer of thanks before a meal, saying a little prayer before we embark on a long journey and encouraging them to pray through challenges that they faced, we were able to help them build up their own habits.

We taught them to keep their prayers short and conversational. By praying together aloud as a family, the kids could see how simple it was to do so. The act of doing it together allowed us to build our own community of prayer, and helped the kids to gain confidence on how to pray when they are alone.

I also don’t hide from the boys when I pray. They often wake up in the mornings to see me at my desk praying quietly, as part of my daily morning reflections. My sons have remarked that the consistency of my habit has inspired them.

Prayer has helped them navigate some difficult moments in their lives, be it the physical and emotional strain of national service, or in the quiet heartbreak of a relationship break-up.

In moments when problems feel overwhelming and the solutions are not obvious, prayer has given them a way to pause, gather themselves and find the strength to move forward.

I am glad that we have taught our kids to pray. It is a simple thing that equips them with an inner compass to navigate life’s inevitable storms.