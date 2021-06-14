The positive influence of fathers

Whenever my children have a school assignment to write about or draw what their parents do at home, I am always the person cooking in the kitchen. My wife is either playing games with the children in the living room or outdoors.

I have no qualms being in the kitchen and cooking meals for the family, especially on weekends. It gives me a break from work. Cooking is something for which I can plan ahead and achieve the intended outcomes. In contrast, a day at work in school is unpredictable.