The positive influence of fathers
It is heartening to see more dads getting actively involved in their children's lives, as such close bonds reap many benefits
Whenever my children have a school assignment to write about or draw what their parents do at home, I am always the person cooking in the kitchen. My wife is either playing games with the children in the living room or outdoors.
I have no qualms being in the kitchen and cooking meals for the family, especially on weekends. It gives me a break from work. Cooking is something for which I can plan ahead and achieve the intended outcomes. In contrast, a day at work in school is unpredictable.