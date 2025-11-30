For subscribers
The myths of December family holidays that we keep subscribing to
Raymond Goh
SINGAPORE – Ah, ’tis December. There is definitely something thick in the air this time of year.
You could be catching a whiff of the hissy air blowing from the cabin vents of your departing flight. Maybe it is the cool, crisp bouquet of an East Asian temperate garden. Or perhaps – if you are more of a tropical traveller – it is the earthy beach pong and the buttery sunscreen on your shoulders.