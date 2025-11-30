Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Minor Issues

The myths of December family holidays that we keep subscribing to

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

We love to travel because we want our children to see the world and explore new places.

We love to travel because we want our children to see the world and explore new places.

ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA

Raymond Goh

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – Ah, ’tis December. There is definitely something thick in the air this time of year.

You could be catching a whiff of the hissy air blowing from the cabin vents of your departing flight. Maybe it is the cool, crisp bouquet of an East Asian temperate garden. Or perhaps – if you are more of a tropical traveller – it is the earthy beach pong and the buttery sunscreen on your shoulders.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.