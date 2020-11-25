The Little Book Box – NLB's first book delivery subscription service

More people are opting for convenience these days, from food to medicine delivery. For readers at home, NLB is launching a book delivery service to cater to the increasing demand for a convenient book-borrowing option at your doorstep, literally.

How It Works

'The Little Book Box' is a book subscription service targeted at young readers aged four to nine, offering a broad range of genres. The selection is carefully curated by our librarians to suit children’s interests and nurture their love for reading.

This was launched in November this year and subscribers will receive a monthly selection of eight English children’s books, which include a variety of fiction and non-fiction books. The monthly subscription fee is $10.70 (including GST).

A minimum subscription period of three months is required.

Loan Requirements

The loan duration for books under this service is 21 days (excluding delivery time), and subscribers can return the books at any of our 25 public libraries island-wide to return them. Renewal of loans are not allowed and overdue fines will be charged at $0.15 per book each day.

A collaboration with The Straits Times school pocket money fund

In collaboration with The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, 200 children from low-income families also got the opportunity to enjoy this nine-month book subscription service for free. We hope that the beneficiaries will find value in this service and will continue to expand their reading horizons.