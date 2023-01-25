Scholarship enables teen with financial struggles to read computing abroad

Of course, Ms Jeong’s diverse experiences as an undergraduate impressed her current employer as well.

On campus, she served as an Internal Vice President at the SHTM Student Chapter of the Club Managers’ Association, a platform for its members to interact and learn from members of the private club industry. This means she organised various events such as site visits and career talks, while engaging with fellow club members and professionals.

“This helped my personal growth as I gained confidence in leading groups and public speaking, while making sure the events went as planned. There were also plenty of networking opportunities with managers from other multinational giants and professors, which helped me to find my first internship – The Hong Kong Country Club in 2019, with the food and beverage team – and enabled me to establish connections that would be useful for my future career,” she says.

In June 2021, five SHTM students, including Ms Jeong, were selected for the Elite Management Programme at Hotel ICON. Her stint lasted a year and three months, giving her the chance to learn the ropes across different departments. This equipped her with insightful knowledge, practical experience and the big-picture view of hotel management.

That same year, she served as a student delegate at the Young Hoteliers Summit, a student-led hospitality conference by Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne, the top hospitality school in Switzerland. Through SHTM, Ms Jeong had the rare chance to attend the three-day online conference with talks by experts and professionals and learn from the best in the industry.

She participated in group work that culminated in a presentation on the real-world problem of retaining talents in the hospitality industry.

Thanking PolyU for “the golden opportunity", she says: “I got to meet students reading the same major as me from around the world and was able to work with them.”

The learning journey continues

Students like Mr Srijan and Ms Jeong have clearly benefitted from PolyU’s programmes and have been given precious and unique opportunities to push their personal limits to fulfil their potential.

Despite the success of the programmes and initiatives, the university is always striving for better, in order to give its students wider opportunities.